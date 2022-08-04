Haute Living Rande Gerber Cover
Entrepreneur & Visionary Extraordinaire Rande Gerber Reveals The Power Of Intuition
It's Time For James Harden To Try Something New
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
Tyreek "The Cheetah" Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA's Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate

The Gucci Resort Collection Was Made For The Hautest Travel Destinations

Fashion, News

by Catherine Buehrer

Destination Style: Gucci's Resort Collection Is Just What Our Summer Holiday Travels Needed

We’ve officially entered high summer — the lingering weeks of summer where we embark on our last summer getaways. And just in time for our August holidays, The Gucci Resort Collection has arrived.

Destination Style: Gucci's Resort Collection Is Just What Our Summer Holiday Travels NeededPhoto Credit: Max SiedentopfDestination Style: Gucci's Resort Collection Is Just What Our Summer Holiday Travels NeededPhoto Credit: Max SiedentopfTaking inspiration from the chicest coastal spots, from Mykonos to Miami, the new Gucci Resort Collection features an array of bags, sunglasses, hats, and beach blankets that embody the essence of travel style. The collection fuses the House’s iconic Italian style with coastal flair, building an effortlessly chic summer-approved wardrobe. And honestly, the collection is fun. Gucci flirts with fun color combinations like an aquamarine sunglass tint paired with a translucent yellow frame and bags in vibrant hues of oranges and greens in handcrafted materials to illustrate endless summer fun and the carefree nature of high summer holidays.

Photo Credit: Max SiedentopfGucci’s staple GG monogram is reimagined in a zig-zag patterned background with lively color combinations that give a nod to the exotic travel destinations where they are exclusively sold. Through this collection, Gucci has mastered the art of travel as the design details reflect the vibrant cultures of each city; whether it be Cannes and Capri or the Hamptons and Marbella. 

Destination Style: Gucci's Resort Collection Is Just What Our Summer Holiday Travels NeededPhoto Credit: Max Siedentopf

The collection is presented in a playful yet sophisticated way as photographer and director Max Siedentopf captures the campaign through a quirky-cool lens. Incorporating the collection pieces as the epicenter of the imagery while beach-goers are seen in a whimsical state of mind, Siedentopf reminds vacationers that incredible stories are still to be uncovered even in the most familiar destinations.

The collection will be distributed through select boutiques, on Gucci’s website, and special pop-ups inspired by beachside cabanas at resort destinations. 

