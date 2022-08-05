Photo Credit: Sands Hotel & Spa/JAMIE KOWAL

Your go-to dining guide to the best of Palm Springs and beyond.

THE PINK CABANA



The Pink Cabana well and truly embodies the best of Palm Springs. Located within the Sands Hotel in Indian Wells, this 1950s-era property is all pink, green, gold, and palm fronds thanks to a reboot from designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard. The menu is as playful as the space with an ingredient-driven Mediterranean/Moroccan theme. Come for brunch and try the milk bread French toast: It’s a must. Sands Hotel & Spa, 44-985 Province Wy., Indian Wells

BAR CECIL



Bar Cecil is a love letter to writer, photographer, designer, and bon vivant Cecil Beaton. The bistro menu is heavy on local provisioners and seasonal produce, with Beaton-style “Why Not?” choices that include Thomas Keller’s Regiis Ova caviar and the venue’s claim to fame, The Fifty Dollar Martini — a Beluga vodka cocktail topped with deviled egg and caviar. The setting, an early 20th-century English members club dotted with Damien Hirst prints and photos from Beaton’s own portfolio, pairs with the fare perfectly. Bar Cecil, 1555 S Palm Canyon Dr.

THE WORKSHOP KITCHEN + BAR



Photo Credit: Audrey Ma The Workshop Kitchen + Bar, tucked inside a 1920s-era Spanish complex in the Uptown Arts District, was built to be an atelier for artists. Here, James Beard Award-winning chef and owner Michael Beckman is that artist, and it’s apparent in both the eatery’s architecture and his menu, which focuses on sustainable, SoCal-grown fare with a veggie-heavy small and large plates selection that also incorporates steak, meats, and seafood. 800 N Palm Canyon Dr.

THE STEAKHOUSE



There is so much about Palm Springs that flashes back to Hollywood’s golden days, and The Steakhouse, located throughout the area’s Agua Caliente casinos, is a prime example. Here, ambience is key: Guests can nosh on the finest prime cuts and fresh seafood — including the standout filet Oscar style, a petite filet mignon topped with king crab and asparagus as well as Bordelaise and Béarnaise sauces — in a sophisticated, swanky setting. Paired with an award-winning wine menu, a beautifully appointed wine room, and an elegant patio area, this is an experience that shouldn’t be missed. Agua Caliente, 401 E Amado Rd. #6403

DEL REY



Cut from the same cloth as golden era Hollywood lounges, Del Rey is the ultimate Palm Springs hideaway with a Spanish twist. Here, the focus is on chef Hector Salvatierra’s locally sourced authentic tapas menu, served up in small plates perfect for sharing. The dish sizes completely suit the intimate, speakeasy atmosphere — which includes a 12-seat oak and marble bar, discoverable nooks, tufted vinyl booths, and a fireside outdoor patio — to a T. Drink options include a Spanish-leaning wine program, a dedicated gin & tonic menu, and eclectic cocktails with a spicy bent. Try the Permanent Friends: Brokers gin, grapefruit, pineapple, jalapeño vanilla maple syrup, and lime. Villa Royale, 1620 S Indian Trail

MELVYN’S RESTAURANT & THE CASABLANCA LOUNGE



Melvyn’s, to put it succinctly, is a classic. This is a true Palm Springs institution, so much so that it appears as if Frank Sinatra and his Rat Pack could walk in at any moment to wine and dine in style. This place has swagger, it has finesse, and it takes a locally inspired approach to old-school dining — one that demands that dinner be an event, not a casual grab ’n’ go affair. Melvyn’s is the place to go for that timeless meal you’ve always dreamed of — chilled classic cocktails like an Aperol Spritz, Negroni, a Manhattan, or the house-named Melvyn’s Martini (vodka paired with blue cheese-stuffed olives), with a wedge salad, a perfectly prepared steak, lobster, or beef Wellington. If easy, bright, and sunny (or an evening spent by the firepits sipping on classic cocktails in a comfortable atmosphere is your thing, Citrus & Palm at the adjacent Miramonte Resort & Spa Indian Wells is another stellar option. The Ingleside Inn, 200 W Ramon Rd.

