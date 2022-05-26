Photo Credit: Courtesy of FendiThe highly-anticipated — and perhaps most iconic fashion collaboration ever — has finally hit the stores. Fendace, the creative love child between Fendi and Versace, consists of signature styles from both brands like the Fendace Peekaboo and Baguette, which combines the iconic Fendi bags silhouettes with Versace codes, and the Fendace La Medusa handbag, where the Fendi FF logo meets Versace’s Medusa.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FendiTo kick off the series of global pop-ups, Fendace has landed in Los Angeles and New York’s most premier shopping destinations: SoHo and Rodeo Drive. The pop-ups house styles from the coveted collection will remain open until June 19th. So, if you happen to be in either city, a visit to the pop-up is a must, as we’re calling it now: the Fendace collection is the hautest collaboration of the year.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FendiThe New York pop-up is located at 90 Prince Street, Soho, and the Los Angeles pop-up is located at 323 N Rodeo Drive, CA.