Haute Living & Marni Host An Impactful Evening Of Shopping In LA With Celebrity Trainer Isaac Boots

Fashion, Haute Events, Haute Scene, Haute Shopping, Lifestyle, News, Philanthropy

Last week, beloved Italian luxury brand, Marni, hosted an evening of shopping and cocktails alongside Haute Living at the stunning boutique in Los Angeles to support the World Childhood Foundation. Renowned celebrity trainer Isaac Boots also co-hosted the evening as the World Childhood Foundation is one he holds near to his heart.

Haute Living & Marni Host An Impactful Evening Of Shopping In LA With Celebrity Trainer Isaac Boots
Isaac Boots in a crystal-embellished Marni suit

Photo Credit: Chandler Allen / BFANestled on the iconic shopping street, Melrose Place, and adorned with luxurious greenery on the exterior leading into the wonderful world of Marni on the inside, the Marni boutique made for the perfect setting for a special evening. Upon arrival, guests were greeted with champagne before indulging in Marni’s latest summer must-haves like the Tropicalia Micro Bag and Raffia Tote, as well as the men’s Trompe L’oeil Jacquard Moccasin (which Boots was sporting that evening). A percentage of sales from the evening went to the World Childhood Foundation, an organization founded by Queen Silvia with the mission to ensure that all children have a safe and loving childhood, free from violence, exploitation, and sexual abuse.

Haute Living & Marni Host An Impactful Evening Of Shopping In LA With Celebrity Trainer Isaac BootsPhoto Credit: Chandler Allen / BFA

Shopping for a cause stands at the forefront of Marni, Haute Living, and Boots’ DNA, and the event was a true testament. Notable attendees included Chief Executive Officer of OTB North America Laura Dubin-Wander, Jeffrey Patrick O’Brecht, Jennifer Fisher of Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, Lauren Sivan, Sterling Jones, and more.

Ahead, discover an inside look into the evening and to learn more about the World Childhood Foundation, visit the website here. The Marni boutique is located at 8460 Melrose Pl in Los Angeles.

Haute Living & Marni Host An Impactful Evening Of Shopping In LA With Celebrity Trainer Isaac Boots
Boots and Jeffrey Patrick O’Brecht

Photo Credit: Chandler Allen / BFAHaute Living & Marni Host An Impactful Evening Of Shopping In LA With Celebrity Trainer Isaac BootsPhoto Credit: Chandler Allen / BFA

Haute Living & Marni Host An Impactful Evening Of Shopping In LA With Celebrity Trainer Isaac Boots
Lauren Sivan, Boots, and Sterling Jones

Photo Credit: Chandler Allen / BFA

Haute Living & Marni Host An Impactful Evening Of Shopping In LA With Celebrity Trainer Isaac Boots
Photographer Juan Veloz

Photo Credit: Chandler Allen / BFA

Haute Living & Marni Host An Impactful Evening Of Shopping In LA With Celebrity Trainer Isaac Boots
Jennifer Fisher

Photo Credit: Chandler Allen / BFA

Haute Living & Marni Host An Impactful Evening Of Shopping In LA With Celebrity Trainer Isaac Boots
Chief Executive Officer of OTB North America Laura Dubin-Wander

Photo Credit: Chandler Allen / BFA

Haute Living & Marni Host An Impactful Evening Of Shopping In LA With Celebrity Trainer Isaac Boots
Jeffrey Patrick O’Brecht

Photo Credit: Chandler Allen / BFA

Haute Living & Marni Host An Impactful Evening Of Shopping In LA With Celebrity Trainer Isaac Boots
Lee Au

Photo Credit: Chandler Allen / BFA

Haute Living & Marni Host An Impactful Evening Of Shopping In LA With Celebrity Trainer Isaac Boots
Haute Living Fashion, Jewelry & Watch Director Adrienne Faurote

Photo Credit: Chandler Allen / BFA

