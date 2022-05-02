During Milan Fashion Week, the world was introduced to the most iconic design duo yet: FENDACE. For the first time in history, Fendi’s Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini Fendi and Versace’s Donatella Versace swapped roles to create the new collection.

“It’s a swap rather than a collaboration, and, most of all, it is done out of friendship. It is the beauty of togetherness after time apart and a celebration of women who have inspired me so much,” notes Kim Jones, the Artistic Director of Fendi Couture and Womenswear. And for Donatella Versace, the Chief Creative Officer of Versace, “The campaign captures the same sense of friendship and energy we had when we were designing the collection. Kim is a visionary designer and innovator. To me, Fendace will always mean love.”

To mark the official debut of FENDACE on May 12th, a new campaign was shot by the renowned photographer Steven Meisel, which captures the essence of the collection with dedicated videos from the renowned filmmaker Alec Maxwell. The campaign reveals the exclusive Fendace nightclub—where fashion history is made, friendship is all-around, and fun to be had.

Presented across two campaign videos, each sees a glamorous cast of supermodels—Adut Akech, Amar Ak- way, Anja Rubik, Anok Yai, Imaan Hammam, and Lina Zhang—entering the nightclub wearing Fendace outfits. The ladies are met with ‘bouncers,’ none other than Naomi Campbell and Kristen McMenamy.

The highly-anticipated ‘Versace by FENDI’ will launch in Fendi boutiques and special pop-up locations in SoHo, New York and Los Angeles, as well as Fendi.com on Thursday, May 12th.

CAMPAIGN CREDITS: Campaign Creative Directors: Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, Karl Bolander, Photographer: Steven Meisel, Film Director: Alec Maxwell, Starring in Versace by Fendi: Amar Akway, Anja Rubik, Imaan Hammam, Kristen McMenamy, Lina Zang, Casting Director: Piergiorgio Del Moro, Stylist: Melanie Ward, Hair Stylist: Guido Palau, Makeup Artist: Dame Pat McGrath