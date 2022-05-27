Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 75th Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for Bulgari’s new high jewelry collection, “Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders.” From sapphire to emerald, and every gem in-between, Bulgari’s new high jewelry collection — which is set to be unveiled in June 2022 — elegantly depicts the diversity and unity fastened to Bulgari’s prestigious history.

Dazzling down Boulevard de la Croisette, Bulgari’s latest ambassador, Anne Hathaway, was starlit in the exquisite Mediterranean Reverie necklace accompanied by the Octagonal Wonder ring — both part of the stunning new collection. In fact, the Mediterranean Reverie necklace is one of the most precious creations in Bulgari history, featuring a rare 107,15-carat cushion-cut Sri Lankan sapphire in an intense blue hue evoking the colors of Capri’s Blue Grotto sea cave. And, the Octagonal Wonder reveals an. 18.12-carat oval Sri Lankan sapphire that compliments the collection’s grace.

Photo Credit: Getty Images Photo Credit: Courtesy of BulgariThe “Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders” collection embodies a balance between unique designs and represents a journey in an extraordinary world of marvels, boundless creativity, and unrivaled mastery of the Roman luxury house. There couldn’t have been a better occasion for Bulgari to reveal Hathaway as the brand’s new global ambassador as she attended the 75th Cannes Film Festival parallel to the premiere of James Gray’s “Armaggedon Time” in which she stars.

To celebrate an exciting summer of high jewelry and Hathaway as a new face of the brand, Bulgari released the campaign ‘Unexpected Wonders’ on May 24th. Directed by Paolo Sorrentino and photographed by Dan Jackson, the roman era-inspired short film captures Hathaway and fellow ambassador Zenydaya dripping in jewels. The director’s cut narrates simple joys and reminds us that we can find life’s unexpected wonders anywhere. The film stunned viewers, conveying high hopes for this new iconic duo in the future.