LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.

Bulgari Announces Anne Hathaway As New Ambassador During The Cannes Film Festival

Celebrities, Fashion, Jewelry, News

by Catherine Buehrer

Anne Hathaway Bulgari CannesPhoto Credit: Getty Images

The 75th Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for Bulgari’s new high jewelry collection, “Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders.” From sapphire to emerald, and every gem in-between, Bulgari’s new high jewelry collection — which is set to be unveiled in June 2022 — elegantly depicts the diversity and unity fastened to Bulgari’s prestigious history. 

Dazzling down Boulevard de la Croisette, Bulgari’s latest ambassador, Anne Hathaway, was starlit in the exquisite Mediterranean Reverie necklace accompanied by the Octagonal Wonder ring — both part of the stunning new collection. In fact, the Mediterranean Reverie necklace is one of the most precious creations in Bulgari history, featuring a rare 107,15-carat cushion-cut Sri Lankan sapphire in an intense blue hue evoking the colors of Capri’s Blue Grotto sea cave. And, the Octagonal Wonder reveals an. 18.12-carat oval Sri Lankan sapphire that compliments the collection’s grace. 

Anne Hathaway Bulgari CannesPhoto Credit: Getty ImagesAnne Hathaway Bulgari CannesPhoto Credit: Courtesy of BulgariThe “Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders” collection embodies a balance between unique designs and represents a journey in an extraordinary world of marvels, boundless creativity, and unrivaled mastery of the Roman luxury house. There couldn’t have been a better occasion for Bulgari to reveal Hathaway as the brand’s new global ambassador as she attended the 75th Cannes Film Festival parallel to the premiere of James Gray’s “Armaggedon Time” in which she stars. 

Anne Hathaway Bulgari CannesPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari

To celebrate an exciting summer of high jewelry and Hathaway as a new face of the brand, Bulgari released the campaign ‘Unexpected Wonders’ on May 24th. Directed by Paolo Sorrentino and photographed by Dan Jackson, the roman era-inspired short film captures Hathaway and fellow ambassador Zenydaya dripping in jewels. The director’s cut narrates simple joys and reminds us that we can find life’s unexpected wonders anywhere. The film stunned viewers, conveying high hopes for this new iconic duo in the future.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
News
May 27, 2022
The Annual Viennese Opera Ball Graced New York City For 66th Year
By August McIntyre
The Iconic Fendace Collection Pops Up In LA & New YorK
City Guide
May 26, 2022
The Iconic Fendace Collection Pops Up In LA & New York: Here’s What You Need To Know
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Living & Marni Host An Impactful Evening Of Shopping In LA With Celebrity Trainer Isaac Boots
Fashion
May 26, 2022
Haute Living & Marni Host An Impactful Evening Of Shopping In LA With Celebrity Trainer Isaac Boots
By Adrienne Faurote
Justin Hartley
Celebrities
May 26, 2022
Justin Hartley Toasts The End Of His “This Is Us” Era With Haute Living & Omega
By Haute Living

Los Angeles

New York

Miami