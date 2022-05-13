Photo Credit: The Peninsula Hotels

Celebrating Daniel Craig in Broadway’s Macbeth? We can do that — and so can you with our cocktail of the week picks, the Macbeth and Lady Macbeth at Peninsula New York’s chic rooftop bar, Salon de Ning — true homages to William Shakespeare‘s dramatic tale of malice, matrimony and murder.

The Macbeth is the Peninsula’s take on an espresso martini, served up, but with whiskey, Kahlua, and honey syrup. Double, double toil, and trouble indeed.

The Lady Macbeth, meanwhile, is a deceptively strong combination of rum, Cointreau, and crème de cassis. What’s to be done but to have another?

Read on for how to make these Shakespearian libations below.

MACBETH

Photo Credit: The Peninsula Hotels

Glass: Martini

Garnish: 3 Coffee Beans

Ingredients: Whiskey, Kahlua, Chilled espresso coffee, Honey syrup.

Instructions: Hard shake all the ingredients with ice, double strain into glass

LADY MACBETH

Photo Credit: The Peninsula Hotels.

Glass: High ball

Garnish: Mint, strawberry half

Ingredients: 3 lime wedges, 4 strawberries, 5 mint leaves, Rum, Cointreau, Crème de Cassis, soda to top.

Instructions: Muddle lime, strawberries and mint leaves, strain into glass, ice, build in glass, stir, top with soda.

Photo Credit: The Peninsula Hotels

We need to note that these specialty cocktails are on offer as part of a larger offering, the Peninsula‘s Macbeth VIP package, which is bookable for every weekend between May 6 to July 10. Not only does this booking secure access to sold-out tickets for coveted Friday and Saturday shows, but guests can imbibe the aforementioned libations, Macbeth-themed cocktails, a stay in the hotel’s deluxe suite, round-trip airport transfers, and breakfast at its signature restaurant, Clement.

Even cooler: the Peninsula New York is the Official Hotel Sponsor of MACBETH 2022, a program to provide students with a unique opportunity to see a world-class Broadway production of one of Shakespeare’s greatest plays.