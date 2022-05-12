LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega

News

JUSTIN HARTLEY

Photo Credit: Randall Slavin 

ON THE COVER — JUSTIN IS WEARING:
WATCH: Omega‘s Speedmaster – Moonwatch Professional – Co-Axial Master Chronometer Chronograph 42 MM
COAT AND SWEATER: Reiss

Haute Time recently had the pleasure of sitting down with This Is Us star Justin Hartley to talk about his ambassadorship with timepiece brand Omega and how he’s passing the time now that his hit NBC series has come to an end.

He shares, “I’ve always been fascinated with timepieces — with watches, wristwatches, pocket watches — a perpetual movement… I’ve collected watches for a long time, and the brand Omega is just synonymous with perfection and luxury… Watches for me are one of those things that [are like handbags] for women. I love handbags, by the way. I could take my wife handbag shopping…. That whole thing for guys, it’s a watch or cufflinks and that’s kind of a staple.”

He adds, “I am a big gifter of watches. I think that’s a really cool gift. The idea behind giving somebody a watch and the reason behind it [plus] the fact that you can you wear that watch and it sort of keeps time with you. Right now I’m wearing the Bond watch a lot [the Seamaster – DIVER 300M CO‑AXIAL MASTER CHRONOMETER 42 MM – Titanium on titanium ]. I love that watch; I wear that a lot. It’s light, it’s cool. You forget it’s on your wrist. It’s titanium, it’s neat, it doesn’t weigh much. It’s really, really cool.”

And last but not least: “[The way] I try to live [is] sort of control what you can control, and let things happen that you can’t control — and don’t worry about those things. You just never know.”

WATCH OUR TIME TALK WITH JUSTIN BELOW

