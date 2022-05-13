Photo Credit: The initiative group

Anthony Ippolito had some very big shoes to fill when he accepted a role playing a young Al Pacino in Paramount+’s mini-series, The Offer, which chronicles the making of one of the most iconic films in cinematic history, Francis Ford Coppola‘s The Godfather. The series, which debuted on April 28th and will continue to drop one episode a week for seven weeks, also co-stars Miles Teller, Giovanni Ribisi, Juno Temple, Matthew Goode, and Colin Hanks. Here, the 21-year-old actor and Pacino doppelgänger talks about the offer he couldn’t refuse, as well as his upcoming young adult romance picture for Netflix, Purple Hearts, based on the novel of the same name co-starring Sofia Carson that’s sure to turn him into the next young Hollywood heartthrob.



Photo Credit: The initiative group

Please tell us about your role in Paramount + Limited Series The Offer?

I play Al Pacino before and during his time filming The Godfather. The show is based on the producer of The Godfather, Al Ruddy’s story about how the film was made.

What was it like to play a young Al Pacino?

It was surreal to be able to play someone I’ve looked up to for so long. Also, The Godfather is one of the greatest films ever made and one of my favorite films so seeing some of the sets reconstructed so accurately was mind blowing.

The Pacino you play is not a star yet, but an emerging actor. How did you prep for the role since his public persona hadn’t been developed yet?

Panic in Needle Park was a great film he had done before The Godfather and others like Scarecrow with Gene Hackman, Dog Day Afternoon and Serpico all came out shortly after (early to mid-70’s). Between watching those and looking through interviews from the same time I felt like I had enough. When you watch someone long enough you kind of pick up certain things, idiosyncrasies if you’re open to receiving them.

Photo Credit: The initiative group

Did you get to spend time with Pacino before filming?

I haven’t gotten to meet him, but the director, Dexter Fletcher, spoke to him and relayed some insight as to how he felt at this time in his life. He really was a talented actor, an observant young man who seemed to have a pure love for the craft.

Oh man. This cast has so many veterans I look up to it’s impossible to pick just one. Watching Miles Teller, Matthew Goode and Dan Fogler work was really special. Being able to learn from them and watch them work was a privilege.

My senior quote in high school was actually a quote from the Don. Not Vito Corleone but the man who plays him, Marlon Brando. It’s not a direct line from The Godfather but the quote was “Only the one who walks his own way can’t be overtaken.”

Photo Credit: The initiative group

Tell us about your upcoming Netflix movie Purple Hearts?

Purple Hearts is a love story with a bit of an edge. It’s romance/ drama and I’m really excited about it.

Most recently you starred in the Netflix series Grand Army. Can you speak about your experience on the show?

Grand Army is a great show, it’s about students navigating the insanity of high school in New York City. Everyone on set was dedicated to creating an honest and intimate story. Working with the incredibly talented cast and crew was amazing, I learned a lot and made some great friendships which is really all you can hope for I think.

When you’re not acting, what do you like doing?

Either playing music or painting.