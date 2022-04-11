21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood

MarineMax Continues To Grow With Recently Acquired Superyacht Management Based In The South Of France

Haute Yachts

MarineMax, a leading boat and yacht retailer has recently expanded its horizons to the South of France with the acquisition of Superyacht Management Company (SYM) through Northrop & Johnson. The recent addition to their company will certainly allow for even more growth and impact within the yachting industry as they continue to broaden their portfolio.

The well-established company offers clients a variety of services between charter management, private ownership, private yacht charters, and more, so it’s no wonder they continue to grow rapidly.

MarineMax CEO and president Brett McGill states, “The addition of SYM complements MarineMax’s ongoing diversification into a higher margin and global business. By adding SYM, the company strengthens its commitment to providing exceptional customer service experiences across all superyacht service offerings, including buying, selling, insuring, building, crewing, and chartering.”

Based in Golfe Juan, France, SYM certainly attracts diverse clientele with their staff who can speak more than twelve languages. While MarineMax has acquired other brands located in the U.S. like Intrepid Powerboats and Cruiser Yachts, this development marks global growth for MarineMax, setting them on a unique path.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
New Fendi Peekaboo Campaign By Luca Guadagnino
Fashion
April 11, 2022
Adwoa Aboah Stars In The Dreamy New Fendi Peekaboo Campaign By Luca Guadagnino
By Adrienne Faurote
Lunaz
Celebrities
April 11, 2022
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Tie The Knot In Palm Beach — And THIS Is The Epic Gift They Got From His Dad, David
By Laura Schreffler
Fashion
April 11, 2022
Burberry Introduces The Lola Bag Campaign Starring Bella Hadid & More
By Shelby Comroe
Absolutland
Haute Crypto
April 11, 2022
The Official Vodka Of Coachella Merges IRL & The Virtual World With A One-Of-A-Kind Experience In The Metaverse
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami