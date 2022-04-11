MarineMax Continues To Grow With Recently Acquired Superyacht Management Based In The South Of France

MarineMax, a leading boat and yacht retailer has recently expanded its horizons to the South of France with the acquisition of Superyacht Management Company (SYM) through Northrop & Johnson. The recent addition to their company will certainly allow for even more growth and impact within the yachting industry as they continue to broaden their portfolio.

The well-established company offers clients a variety of services between charter management, private ownership, private yacht charters, and more, so it’s no wonder they continue to grow rapidly.

MarineMax CEO and president Brett McGill states, “The addition of SYM complements MarineMax’s ongoing diversification into a higher margin and global business. By adding SYM, the company strengthens its commitment to providing exceptional customer service experiences across all superyacht service offerings, including buying, selling, insuring, building, crewing, and chartering.”

Based in Golfe Juan, France, SYM certainly attracts diverse clientele with their staff who can speak more than twelve languages. While MarineMax has acquired other brands located in the U.S. like Intrepid Powerboats and Cruiser Yachts, this development marks global growth for MarineMax, setting them on a unique path.