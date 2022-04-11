Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Tie The Knot In Palm Beach — And THIS Is The Epic Gift They Got From His Dad, David

Celebrities, Haute Auto, News

LunazPhoto Credit: Lunaz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz celebrated their love over the weekend and tied the knot at her family’s estate in Palm Beach, flanked by a slew of famous faces, including (but not limited to) Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, Serena and Venus WilliamsJordana Brewster, Gordon RamsayEva Longoria, Loren and J.D. Ridinger, and Peltz’s siblings Will and pro hockey player Brad.  

Beckhams
Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Photo Credit: Cubankite/Shutterstock.com

The bride wore Valentino, while the groom and his male family members were suited up by Kim Jones for Dior. There were magic tricks from David Blaine and a private performance courtesy of Marc Anthony. And then… there was the gift. Oh, the gift.

LunazPhoto Credit: Lunaz

I mean, there were a lot of gifts, naturally (including the one of eternal devotion), but dad David’s was a doozy, too. He presented his son and new daughter-in-law with an all-electric Jaguar XK140 Open Two Seater (OTS) by Lunaz — a clean-tech company of which he became an investor in June 2021 — in a beautiful baby blue.

LunazPhoto Credit: Lunaz

This clean-air classic, bespoke commissioned by Beckham is the product of thousands of hours of work from the company’s 120 strong team of craftspeople, designers and Electric Vehicle (EV) technicians and was built entirely in-house at the home of Lunaz in Silverstone, England. The fully restored and upcycled interior is presented in a light cream, offering contemporary expression to the car’s classic aesthetic.  LunazPhoto Credit: Lunaz

So congratulations to the happy couple — on their nuptials, off course, but also on this ab fab sleek new ride.

LunazPhoto Credit: Lunaz

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Space Perspective space lounge with David Grutman
News
April 12, 2022
Inside The World’s First Luxury Space Lounge
By Adrienne Faurote
the miami bull
Haute Crypto
April 12, 2022
A New Financial World: The Miami Bull Marks Miami’s Major Role In The Future Of Finance
By Adrienne Faurote
CFDA Enters Into Web3 With Their First-Ever Metaverse & NFT Partnership
Fashion
April 12, 2022
The Future Of Fashion: CFDA Enters Into Web3 With Their First-Ever Metaverse & NFT Partnership
By Adrienne Faurote
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
April 12, 2022
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami