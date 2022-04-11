Photo Credit: Lunaz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz celebrated their love over the weekend and tied the knot at her family’s estate in Palm Beach, flanked by a slew of famous faces, including (but not limited to) Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, Serena and Venus Williams, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria, Loren and J.D. Ridinger, and Peltz’s siblings Will and pro hockey player Brad.

Photo Credit: Cubankite/Shutterstock.com

The bride wore Valentino, while the groom and his male family members were suited up by Kim Jones for Dior. There were magic tricks from David Blaine and a private performance courtesy of Marc Anthony. And then… there was the gift. Oh, the gift.

Photo Credit: Lunaz

I mean, there were a lot of gifts, naturally (including the one of eternal devotion), but dad David’s was a doozy, too. He presented his son and new daughter-in-law with an all-electric Jaguar XK140 Open Two Seater (OTS) by Lunaz — a clean-tech company of which he became an investor in June 2021 — in a beautiful baby blue.

Photo Credit: Lunaz

This clean-air classic, bespoke commissioned by Beckham is the product of thousands of hours of work from the company’s 120 strong team of craftspeople, designers and Electric Vehicle (EV) technicians and was built entirely in-house at the home of Lunaz in Silverstone, England. The fully restored and upcycled interior is presented in a light cream, offering contemporary expression to the car’s classic aesthetic. Photo Credit: Lunaz

So congratulations to the happy couple — on their nuptials, off course, but also on this ab fab sleek new ride.

Photo Credit: Lunaz