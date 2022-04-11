This month, Burberry revealed its campaign for the Lola bag. Designed by Riccardo Tisci, the accessory is a staple for the house. “At the heart of every Lola product lies an attitude – strong, sexy, smart, and present. Multifaceted energy that amplifies inherent confidence.” The campaign stars Bella Hadid, Lourdes Leon, Jourdan Dunn, and Ella Richards; this ensemble of women personifies Lola’s spirit.

Shot by the innovative Torso Solutions, who imaged the Lola woman as the focal point of the campaign — ‘in which her natural momentum propels the kinetic movement seen in the film. She is in control of her image, exposing the mechanics of their production – and taking agency over the complex machinery of contemporary life.’ Suzanne Koller styled the campaign.

The Lola bag is a soft silhouette embellished with the Thomas Burberry Monogram clasp and a sleek chain strap. The bag is hand-crafted in Italy and comes in various padded fabrics, from leather to cotton canvas and raffia. Classic colorways include black, camel, primrose pink, and bright red. New colorways include orange, bright sky blue, and vivid lime. The Lola bag has expanded into new iterations with a bucket bag style and a shopper bag style now available. The Lola bag is available to purchase globally in Burberry stores and online.

To celebrate the brand’s signature Lola bag, Burberry is launching a series of global pop-up shops. The pop-ups will launch in retail locations, including Rodeo Drive, Miami Design District, 57th Street, and Spring Street.