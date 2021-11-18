Photo Credit: Glossier

Today, Glossier, the digital-first beauty company, will be opening a new permanent flagship store in West Hollywood, just a few blocks away from their former spot on Melrose Place.

Inspired by classic Hollywood studios and designed by the brand’s in-house creative team, the new location celebrates the joy and wonder of beauty discovery. Just like the movie studios, Glossier LA is an environment where stories will come to life, creativity abounds and imagination inspires a sense of connection. Taking up almost the entire block, the store features the company’s version of the Hollywood sign, a “Glossier Globe,” amphitheater-style communal seating and larger than life “props” including a 20-foot tall Boy Brow. Adjacent to the store is the brand’s first-ever outdoor space (opening in December), Glossier Alley, complete with a to-go cafe and a centerpiece fountain that’s the perfect backdrop for a TikTok or IG post.

Customers will also be able to shop an LA exclusive, a mini flip phone keychain, reminiscent of the early 2000s, as well as a city-exclusive smiley globe sticker. For each keychain sold at the WeHo store, the beauty brand is donating $5 to New Economics for Women’s (NEW) Women’s Business Center (WBC). Free Lyft rides will also be provided today through November 21, with the code GLOSSIERLA while supplies last to make combatting LA traffic a bit easier.

Address: 8523 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90069

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 10am-7pm; Sunday 11am-7pm