Zegna Opens Boutique On Boston’s Newbury Street

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zegna

It was only fitting (pun intended) that last night, Zegna celebrated its relocation to The Newbury Boston in haute style.

The Newbury Street boutique welcomed guests to its new location tucked inside the restored hotel. The exclusive evening featured a look at the Iconic Overshirt and Triple Stitch Sneaker from Zegna’s latest luxury men’s collection. The party later moved upstairs to Contessa where guests enjoyed Chef Mario Carbone’s specially crafted menu for the evening.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zegna

The newly relocated boutique designed by Zegna’s architects epitomizes the resetting of the new Zegna identity under the Artistic Direction of Alessandro Sartori with a focus on men’s luxury leisurewear.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zegna

A step inside the store’s main entrance on Newbury Street reveals a sophisticated retail space with the front offering casual luxury and accessories while the back room is dedicated to tailoring and personalization. There is also a secondary entrance located here that connects directly to the hotel’s lobby.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zegna

To understand the unique story of the brand, be sure to check out the full-size LED wall that portrays the history through imagery and videos of the natural park in Piedmont, Northern Italy known as Oasi Zegna, where the brand was established 111 years ago. It is here where more than three generations of the Zegna family continue to honor the family legacy of sustainable projects, including planting more than 500,000 trees at the beginning of the last century.

Zegna also confirmed its commitment to Boston and the environment by donating more than five years in pledge to the Friends of the Public Garden.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zegna