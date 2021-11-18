Photo Credit: Frederic Auerbach for Casa Don Ramon

This is what happens when Haute Living goes tequila tasting with Casa Don Ramón ambassador and former 007 Pierce Brosnan. We shake AND stir.

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan, legendary actor, film producer, environmentalist, philanthropist, and artist. He’s known for his rich and extensive career both in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes, and now as Casa Don Ramón’s global spokesperson.

Miguel Buencamino

Miguel Buencamino is the Charleston-based mixologist behind Holy City Handcraft, where he shares his passion for craft cocktail culture on social media and has created original cocktail recipes for Casa Don Ramón.

Taste These Tequilas

PLATA

Platinium

Tequila Don Ramón Platinium Plata is double-distilled for a smooth and brilliant taste and pure profile.

Made from 100% Blue Agave from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, this clear spirit can be described as bright, citrus, with notes of agave. Selectively harvesting the Agave Anovillado, at the exact point of maturity before the quiote (flower) is formed reveals the inherent purity of the plata. A sip reveals a hint of sweetness that evolves into a warming minerality.

AGAVE: 100% Blue agave

DISTILLATION: Double-distilled in steel

COLOR: Cristalino Clear

AROMA: Fresh, citrus, and agave

NOTES: Cooked agave and fruit

750ml/40% alcohol

REPOSADO

Platinium Cristalino

Tequila Don Ramón Platinium Cristalino Reposado is double-distilled and rested in American and French oak, resulting in a smooth, delicate taste and robust profile.

Made from 100% Blue Agave from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, this cristalino clear spirit can be described as soft, medium bodied, and woody with complex gourmand notes. The aging process allows the spirit to mellow, taking on a deep and complex character, with a balanced herbal and citrus finish.

After maturation in oak, a complex filtration process removes the most of the liquids golden color and piquancy. This results in an exquisitely smooth taste, and long finish calling for easy-sipping and exquisite cocktails.

AGAVE: 100% Blue agave

AGED: Rested in American and French Oak

COLOR: Cristalino clear with a subtle straw tint

AROMA: Wood, spices, chocolate, cinnamon and soft vanilla

NOTES: Citrus, nuts and vanilla

750ml/40% alcohol

AÑEJO

Tequila Don Ramón Platinium Cristalino Añejo is double-distilled and aged in American oak barrels for 12 months. Further time spent with a proprietary finishing method, results in a smooth, richer taste and robust profile.

Made from 100% Blue Agave from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, this cristalino clear spirit can be described as buttery, aromatic and well-defined. A sip reveals a meritage of spices and wood, while the long rest awakens the deeper notes of nuts and vanilla.

After maturation in oak, a complex filtration process removes most of the liquids amber color and piquancy. This results in an exquisitely smooth taste, and long finish calling for easy-sipping and exquisite cocktails.

AGAVE: 100% Blue agave

AGED: 12 months in American and French Oak Barrels

COLOR: Cristalino clear with a subtle straw tint

AROMA: Wood and spices

NOTES: Nuts, vanilla, cacao and cinnamon

750ml/40% alcohol

REPOSADO

Punta Diamante

Tequila Don Ramón Punta Diamante Reposado is double-distilled and rested in white oak, resulting in a smooth, subtle taste and robust profile.

Made from 100% Blue Agave from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, this golden spirit can be described spiced and herbaceous with an essence of caramel pulled from the barrel. The aging process allows the spirit to mellow and take on a deep and complex character. A sip reveals an enticing body with a balanced herbal and citrus finish.

AGAVE: 100% Blue agave

AGED: Rested in white oak

COLOR: Golden

AROMA: Bright, floral, herbal, subtle vanilla and chocolate

NOTES: Citrus, cooked agave, and herbs

750ml/40% alcohol

VOLTAIRE RECIPE

• 1½ oz. Tequila Don Ramón Cristalino Platinium Añejo

• ¾ oz. Dry Vermouth

• ¾ oz. Vanilla Simple Syrup

• 4 Drops Lavender Bitters

• Soda Water

• Lemon Twist

• Dehydrated Lemon Wheels (Optional/Garnish)

• Fresh Lavender (Optional/Garnish)

The Best Of: Talking Tequila With Pierce Brosnan

Pierce on how his preference for spirits has changed as he’s matured: “I mean I didn’t really drink spirits back in my youthful days. It was beer and wine, but you know tequila came into my life when I went to Mexico, for the first time on Remington Steele, and it was always a thing of eating the worm. That was kind of fascinating and rather nauseating — the idea to eat the worm. Of course, I’ve since now learned that you can eat the worm and it’s not bad for you at all, but [my first time was in Mexico] on Remington Steele. and that’s when tequila came into my life; tequila shots and having a good time.

On enjoying Casa Don Ramón and tequila in general: “I enjoy sipping these tequilas: they’re very smooth, very comforting, they’re very lively exuberant and smooth. They don’t bite your throat… I did a movie in Mexico City many years ago and I would go to lunch and everyone would be sipping tequila at lunchtime. It was Greg Kinnear and I in a movie called The Matador, which we had great fun making, and [would have] just a little shot a day.”

On his career: “I mean it’s a very capricious game. They like you, don’t like you, half like you, but I’ve managed to make a commercial success of my career and the tiny bit of talent that I’ve got somewhere in my back pocket, managed to enhance it as the years go by. It’s interesting watching the cycle of one’s life, you know from a young man. In Remington Steele, I dropped into L.A. in 1982 and went for my first interview and got the job, and it was Remington Steele so it’s been good to me, very good to me.”

On his art career: “I started [as a painter] before the acting came into my life I was a commercial artist, I was a trainee commercial artist. But thank God for the acting. But my practice as a painter really took off in 1987 and I’m self-taught and I enjoy it very much. I’m hoping to do a an exhibit, a show, next year, and also with Don Ramon they’ve kindly asked me to design one of their bottles — a couple of their bottles, three of them — so I’m in the process of looking at the work to see what will be appropriate for the bottles, and that’s very exciting,”

