Cadillac’s Fastest Production Models Ever Are Now Available

Cadillac’s V-Series Blackwings have officially arrived. The CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are the fastest Cadillac production vehicles ever. Leveraging the brand’s championship-winning racing heritage to create the most track-capable Cadillacs ever, the V-Series Blackwings represent the pinnacle of Cadillac performance, technology and craftsmanship.

“Driving is always a blend of the quantifiable and the subjective, and in both regards, the new CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing deliver like few other luxury sport sedans,” says Mirza Grebovic, Cadillac performance variant manager. “They’ve got the numbers to stand with the world’s best, but they also transcend the stopwatch with the sort of satisfying driver experience that cannot be defined by lap times alone.”

The CT5-V Blackwing is the most powerful and fastest Cadillac production model in history, with a top track speed of more than 200mph. On the other hand, the CT4-V Blackwing is the most powerful and fastest-ever Cadillac subcompact. Each model is offered with a standard sis-speed manual gearbox or an available 10-speed paddle shift automatic transmission.

“For nearly two decades, enthusiasts have told us how important it is to have the control of a manual gearbox in their performance sedan,” said Grebovic. “The ability to choose the driving they want is a luxury in and of itself, allowing them to feel more connected with the vehicle.”

While the first 250 sold out in record time, the remaining 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are on sale now with limited availability.