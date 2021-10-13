Photo Credit: Bugatti

The grand unveiling of the Bugatti EB 110 on September 15, 1991 marked the beginning of a new era, the age of the super sports car. About 2, 000 guests were invited to the iconic event in Paris, some of which, were among the biggest names in the world of film, sports and current affairs. With its dramatic styling, scissor doors and tremendous power, the Bugatti EB 110 drove down the Champs Élysées on what was the 110th anniversary of Ettore Bugatti’s birth.

With the EB110, Bugatti combined a powerful V12 engine, four turbochargers with intercoolers, an ultra-lightweight carbon monocoque, all-wheel drive, and two differentials for the first time. The EB 110 was entirely in a league of its own.

“With the EB110, Bugatti developed a completely innovative super sports car 30 years ago that was pioneering, not only for the brand, but also for the automotive industry,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti. “Already 30 years ago, the technology, innovation, design, and handling were years ahead of the competition. At the same time, the EB 110 established the DNA of modern Bugatti hyper sports cars with its combination of carbon monocoque, all-wheel drive and four turbo chargers.”

The Bugatti EB110 broke multiple records upon its release. 30 years ago, this technical composition was a sensation. The EB 110 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds in its quickest form, making it the fastest production automobile of its time. It can hit a top speed of 351 km/h, which again was a world record for a production sports car. And it’s not just the performance figures that were revolutionary – so too was the vehicle handling. Thanks to its all-wheel drive, the EB 110 handles predictably, harmoniously and safe, in spite of its immense power.

