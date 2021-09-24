William H. Macy
Haute Scene
Nominee William H. Macy Brought His Willie Creeks Alter Ego Out To Play At His Emmy Week Haute Living Cover Launch Party
Aaron Rodgers
Cover Story
Time Is A Commodity For Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers
Pierce Brosnan
Cover Story
Shaken, Not Stirred: Pierce Brosnan On Why Tequila Is The True Gentleman’s Drink, Playing A Royal & Joining The Marvel Universe
Kygo & Myles Shear
News
Kygo & Myles Shear: The Dynamic Duo Makes An Epic Return To The Stage
Naomi Watts
Cover Story
Naomi Watts: The Onda Beauty Co-Founder’s Personal Journey To Loving Herself + Clean And Green Living

Take A Look At The New Dior Spa At Cheval Blanc Paris, Where ‘Happiness Shots’ Are On The Menu

Haute Beauty, News, Travel

Dior Spa Cheval BlancPhoto Credit: Matthieu Salvaing for Parfums Christian Dior

There’s a fashionable new destination for those who travel to the City of Light, and that’s the all-new Dior Spa at the Cheval Blanc Paris.

The LVMH-owned brands have partnered up on the ultimate luxurious experience in a setting that was conceived by decorator Peter Marino in the spirit of a Parisian flat, where each object is a vivid tribute to the codes of the House and to the life of Christian Dior.

Dior Spa Cheval BlancPhoto Credit: Matthieu Salvaing for Parfums Christian Dior

From the moment you step inside, the spell is cast and the Dior dream becomes reality. The Dior Gallery is an entrance to softness where the Dior Rose radiates a promise of extraordinary beauty performance.

Then comes the sitting room, where a huge fireplace is the focus, with a mirror just above that reflects the elegance of the room, but which also displays the season’s refinement when, transformed into a screen, it allows you to view the latest fashion shows.

Dior Spa Cheval BlancPhoto Credit: Matthieu Salvaing for Parfums Christian Dior

Treatments are provided in six suites whose décor features one of the facets of the House of Dior. Equipped with a private white onyx bath, each one is unique.

Therapists — a.k.a. Beauty Ambassadors — combine exclusive Dior hands-on techniques—Tissue Modeling and Sensory Awakenings—with state-of-the-art tools to perform at the highest level with a focus on four targeted areas—the legs, stomach, chest and head.

Dior Spa Cheval BlancPhoto Credit: Matthieu Salvaing for Parfums Christian Dior

The Spa also offers Happiness Shots: 30 or 45-minute bursts of pleasure and performance that can be combined as you like with any other treatment. This original approach allows you to personalize every treatment on the menu according to your desires and to multiply your moments of happiness

To complement the products in the Dior skincare lines, Dior created Professional Solutions: 13 high-performance professional formulas, dermatologically tested and with targeted action that are sold at the Spa.

Dior Spa Cheval BlancPhoto Credit: Matthieu Salvaing for Parfums Christian Dior

 

PREVIOUS POST
Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams
City Guide
September 23, 2021
Haute Living’s Inside Look Into The Christian Dior: Designer Of Dreams Exhibition At The Brooklyn Museum
By Adrienne Faurote
Bazaar Meats
Haute Cuisine
September 23, 2021
Bazaar Meat By José Andrés Announces Caviar And Champagne Sundays
By Laura Schreffler
Loewe Luxury Soap
Fashion
September 22, 2021
Loewe Just Launched A Line Of Luxury Soaps Inspired By Ancient Bathing Rituals
By Adrienne Faurote
Louis Vuitton’s Newly Renovated Store in Chicago
City Guide
September 22, 2021
Louis Vuitton’s Newly Renovated Store in Chicago Pays A Beautiful Design Homage To The City
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami