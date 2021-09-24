Photo Credit: Matthieu Salvaing for Parfums Christian Dior

There’s a fashionable new destination for those who travel to the City of Light, and that’s the all-new Dior Spa at the Cheval Blanc Paris.

The LVMH-owned brands have partnered up on the ultimate luxurious experience in a setting that was conceived by decorator Peter Marino in the spirit of a Parisian flat, where each object is a vivid tribute to the codes of the House and to the life of Christian Dior.

From the moment you step inside, the spell is cast and the Dior dream becomes reality. The Dior Gallery is an entrance to softness where the Dior Rose radiates a promise of extraordinary beauty performance.

Then comes the sitting room, where a huge fireplace is the focus, with a mirror just above that reflects the elegance of the room, but which also displays the season’s refinement when, transformed into a screen, it allows you to view the latest fashion shows.

Treatments are provided in six suites whose décor features one of the facets of the House of Dior. Equipped with a private white onyx bath, each one is unique.

Therapists — a.k.a. Beauty Ambassadors — combine exclusive Dior hands-on techniques—Tissue Modeling and Sensory Awakenings—with state-of-the-art tools to perform at the highest level with a focus on four targeted areas—the legs, stomach, chest and head.

The Spa also offers Happiness Shots: 30 or 45-minute bursts of pleasure and performance that can be combined as you like with any other treatment. This original approach allows you to personalize every treatment on the menu according to your desires and to multiply your moments of happiness

To complement the products in the Dior skincare lines, Dior created Professional Solutions: 13 high-performance professional formulas, dermatologically tested and with targeted action that are sold at the Spa.

