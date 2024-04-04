Serena Williams Launches A Winning New Beauty Line In WYN Beauty
Photo Credit: BFA/Bre Johnson
Serena Williams had another winning night in New York on Wednesday as the tennis star officially celebrated the launch of her beauty brand, WYN BEAUTY by Serena Williams.
Photo Credit: BFA/Bre Johnson
The founder and entrepreneur was joined by sister, Venus Williams, as well as Ashley Graham, Tayshia Adams, Hannah Bronfman, Jessica Sims, Kristen Ferguson, Phoebe Tonkin, Aaliyah Jay, Robin Arzon, Tunde Oyeneyin, and Lynn Williams among others, at Bathhouse Studios in New York in celebration of the launch, which hits stores on April 7.
Photo Credit: BFA/Bre Johnson
Guests got a sneak peak of WYN BEAUTY by Serena Williams, a new brand of clean, high-performing, skin-loving makeup designed for life, not just a photo finish. A true reflection of the poetry in motion that Serena is on the court, it’s makeup you can move in; flexible formulas that wear beautifully and keep hydrated all day. With 91 shades across 10 distinct products in the face, lip and eye categories, the brand is committed to living in color with confidence, so everyone will find their match.
Photo Credit: BFA/Bre Johnson
At the event, attendees enjoyed tacos from Taqueria Ramirez, tequila from Cincoro and donuts from the Cloudy Donut Co. while listening to tunes from Angel & Dren and Eden Bekele.
Photo Credit: BFA/Bre Johnson
Related Articles
Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
Haute Living Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly has just debuted a new production, “Cars and Opera,” which was a resounding success.
Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative
Tiffany & Co. has a new environmental initiative, Love For Our Oceans, aiming to support ocean conservation efforts worldwide.
Pumpkin Spice And A Perfect Smile: Cosmetic Dentistry Tips For A Stunning Fall Look
As the crisp air rolls in and pumpkin spice lattes become the seasonal go-to, fall brings a cozy charm that many look forward to each year. While indulging in your favorite autumn treats, it’s essential to remember that some of these delicious drinks and snacks can impact the appearance of your smile. Coffee, pumpkin spice […]
Clase Azul México Unveils The Edición Limitada Música For Día de Muertos
Clase Azul México has announced the release of its Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Música.
Haute Living Celebrates The Launch Of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka At Le Bar Penelope In ...
Haute Living hosted an exclusive cocktail evening to celebrate the launch of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka at the elegant Le Bar Penelope in NYC on October.
How One Session With amp Transformed My Approach To Fitness
When I first tried amp, the smart strength machine that’s getting a lot of buzz, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Founded in 2021 by renowned entrepreneur Shalom Meckenzie,
Latest Stories
Trending Articles
Related Articles
Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
Haute Living Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly has just debuted a new production, “Cars and Opera,” which was a resounding success.
Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative
Tiffany & Co. has a new environmental initiative, Love For Our Oceans, aiming to support ocean conservation efforts worldwide.
Pumpkin Spice And A Perfect Smile: Cosmetic Dentistry Tips For A Stunning Fall Look
As the crisp air rolls in and pumpkin spice lattes become the seasonal go-to, fall brings a cozy charm that many look forward to each year. While indulging in your favorite autumn treats, it’s essential to remember that some of these delicious drinks and snacks can impact the appearance of your smile. Coffee, pumpkin spice […]
Clase Azul México Unveils The Edición Limitada Música For Día de Muertos
Clase Azul México has announced the release of its Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Música.
Haute Living Celebrates The Launch Of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka At Le Bar Penelope In ...
Haute Living hosted an exclusive cocktail evening to celebrate the launch of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka at the elegant Le Bar Penelope in NYC on October.
How One Session With amp Transformed My Approach To Fitness
When I first tried amp, the smart strength machine that’s getting a lot of buzz, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Founded in 2021 by renowned entrepreneur Shalom Meckenzie,
Subscribe to Haute Living
Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep
Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.
Haute Black Membership
Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences
Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events