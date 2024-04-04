Photo Credit: BFA/Bre Johnson

Serena Williams had another winning night in New York on Wednesday as the tennis star officially celebrated the launch of her beauty brand, WYN BEAUTY by Serena Williams.

The founder and entrepreneur was joined by sister, Venus Williams, as well as Ashley Graham, Tayshia Adams, Hannah Bronfman, Jessica Sims, Kristen Ferguson, Phoebe Tonkin, Aaliyah Jay, Robin Arzon, Tunde Oyeneyin, and Lynn Williams among others, at Bathhouse Studios in New York in celebration of the launch, which hits stores on April 7.

Guests got a sneak peak of WYN BEAUTY by Serena Williams, a new brand of clean, high-performing, skin-loving makeup designed for life, not just a photo finish. A true reflection of the poetry in motion that Serena is on the court, it’s makeup you can move in; flexible formulas that wear beautifully and keep hydrated all day. With 91 shades across 10 distinct products in the face, lip and eye categories, the brand is committed to living in color with confidence, so everyone will find their match.

At the event, attendees enjoyed tacos from Taqueria Ramirez, tequila from Cincoro and donuts from the Cloudy Donut Co. while listening to tunes from Angel & Dren and Eden Bekele.

