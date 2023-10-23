JOSH HART
Cover Story
NY Knicks Star Josh Hart Has Wine & Winning On His Mind
D'Angelo Russell
Cover Story
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
Marc Anthony
Cover Story
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise
Cover Story
Jay Cutler From The NFL Spotlight To Entrepreneurship And Beyond
Udonis Haslem
Cover Story
The Miami Heat’s ‘Gatekeeper’ Udonis Haslem On The Legacy He’s Leaving Behind After Retiring From The NBA

Haute Beauty Network Hosts Global Aesthetics Conference Dinner in Miami

Haute Beauty, Haute Scene

Haute Beauty Network hosted a Global Aesthetics Conference dinner at Katsuya in Miami Beach this weekend.

Guest of Dr. Nirmal Nathan, Dr. Nirmal Nathan, Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz, Dr. Daniel Careaga, and Guest of Dr. Daniel Careaga

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceHaute Living celebrated our Haute Beauty Network partners as well as attendees during the Global Aesthetics Conference that took place this past weekend in Miami Beach. The Global Aesthetics Conference showcases the world’s top professionals where attendees can gain practice-changing knowledge he or she can use to boost conversions, increase patient satisfaction, and promote long-term patient retention. The conference’s talks were targeted for all specialties, with topics including the latest techniques in fillers and toxins, breast, buttocks, and body enhancement, hair restoration, combining techniques to maximize patient results, and charting your new practice for success.

Dr. Elizabeth Houshmand, Andrea Gutierrez, and Dr. Bertha Baum

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Notable attendees, included Dr. Nirmal Nathan, Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz, Dr. Daniel Careaga, Dr. Elizabeth Houshmand, Andrea Gutierrez, Dr. Bertha Baum, Lana Mar, Dr. Randolph Waldman, Dr. Matthew Cooper, Dr. Emerick Salas, and Dr. Alonso Martin.

Lana Mar

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The intimate event began with a cocktail reception followed by a seated dinner. The family-style dinner included mouthwatering dishes such as wagyu tartare, an omakase-style chef’s selection with sashimi and nigiri, Miami-style langosta roll, salmon robata, shoga shabetto, A5 picanha, and for dessert, donuts and chocolate yuzu keki satisfied everyone’s sweet tooth.

Katsuya

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guest of Dr. Randolph Waldman, Dr. Randolph Waldman, and Dr. Bertha Baum

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guest of Dr. Matthew Cooper, Dr. Matthew Cooper, Dr. Andre Berger, and Guest of Dr. Bertha Baum

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Dr. Emerick Salas and Guest of Dr. Emerick Salas

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guest of Dr. Daniel Careaga, Dr. Daniel Careaga, and Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guest of Dr. Randolph Waldman, Guest of Dr. Randolph Waldman, Dr. Randolph Waldman, and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

April Donelson and Dr. Alonso Martin

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Fashion
October 27, 2023
Swiss Sportswear Brand, On, Takes Miami Unveiling Its Fifth U.S. Store in Style
By Cory Arnowitz
Roman Grandeur: Bulgari Opens Its Latest Boutique At Topanga Westfield
Fashion
October 27, 2023
Roman Grandeur: Bulgari Opens Its Latest Boutique At Topanga Westfield
By Shelby Comroe
White Glove Service: Inside Major Food Group's New Private Membership Club In Manhattan
City Guide
October 27, 2023
White Glove Service: Major Food Group’s Extravagant New Private Membership Club In Manhattan To Open Soon
By Adrienne Faurote
No One Throws Halloween Party Quite Like Casamigos — Rande Gerber Gives An Inside Look Before This Year's Bash
Celebrities
October 26, 2023
No One Throws A Halloween Party Quite Like Casamigos — Rande Gerber Gives An Inside Look Before This Year’s Bash
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami