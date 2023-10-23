Haute Beauty Network hosted a Global Aesthetics Conference dinner at Katsuya in Miami Beach this weekend.

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceHaute Living celebrated our Haute Beauty Network partners as well as attendees during the Global Aesthetics Conference that took place this past weekend in Miami Beach. The Global Aesthetics Conference showcases the world’s top professionals where attendees can gain practice-changing knowledge he or she can use to boost conversions, increase patient satisfaction, and promote long-term patient retention. The conference’s talks were targeted for all specialties, with topics including the latest techniques in fillers and toxins, breast, buttocks, and body enhancement, hair restoration, combining techniques to maximize patient results, and charting your new practice for success.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Notable attendees, included Dr. Nirmal Nathan, Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz, Dr. Daniel Careaga, Dr. Elizabeth Houshmand, Andrea Gutierrez, Dr. Bertha Baum, Lana Mar, Dr. Randolph Waldman, Dr. Matthew Cooper, Dr. Emerick Salas, and Dr. Alonso Martin.

The intimate event began with a cocktail reception followed by a seated dinner. The family-style dinner included mouthwatering dishes such as wagyu tartare, an omakase-style chef’s selection with sashimi and nigiri, Miami-style langosta roll, salmon robata, shoga shabetto, A5 picanha, and for dessert, donuts and chocolate yuzu keki satisfied everyone’s sweet tooth.

