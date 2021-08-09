Photo Credit: SERVED

Grammy nominee Ellie Goulding, who famously performed at the Royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, has a accolade to add to her lengthy resume: business owner. The “Lights” singer is the latest celebrity to get behind a boozy brand, having acquired a significant stake in the premium British hard seltzer brand SERVED, which is co-owned by Ryan and Dean Ginsberg.

Of the sustainable brand, which is committed to reducing food waste and are packaged in fully recyclable cans, Goulding, 34, a global goodwill ambassador for the UN Environment Programme since 2017 says, “We are going to take on some of the biggest brands on the planet, but do it our way. We refuse to compromise on quality nor the health of the natural world. We use ‘wonky fruit’ as an intervention on food waste, the most innovative ecological packaging materials we can think of and we will support habitats, people and animals on the frontline of the nature crisis. We will continue to be 100% transparent. Oh, and we’ll do all this while having fun and building an awesome brand with awesome people.”

SERVED, which is made in Herefordshire, England, where Goulding grew up, is crafted by infusing sparkling spring water with wonky fruit and paired with its own ServedPureTM spirit. The result is a refreshing 4% ABV plant-based, gluten-free hard seltzer with a crisp, fresh flavor, and a touch of natural sweetness. Designed for the modern health-conscious consumer, SERVED only contains 57 calories and zero sugar. Here, Goulding spills all on her refreshing new venture.

Photo Credit: SERVED

What inspired you to align yourself with SERVED?

I’m a huge fan of hard seltzer and SERVED was not only best one I’ve tasted but I love that the brand is incredibly socially conscious and is driven by care and respect for the natural world.

Is this something you personally drank before coming on board?

Yes, I discovered hard seltzer a while ago but SERVED is by far best hard seltzer I’ve tasted by quite some margin.

Why do you prefer this – or believe in this so strongly – over other brands?

SERVED is a brand driven by care and respect for the natural world at this crucial point. As a brand we are going to take on some of the biggest brands on the planet, but do it our way. We refuse to compromise on quality nor the health of the natural world.

How did you become involved?

I was introduced to Ryan and Dean Ginsberg by a mutual friend.

Photo Credit: SERVED

Fitness and health is important to you. Does this help you feel less guilty about indulging in other things?

SERVED hard seltzer’s offer a perfect balance, I’m committed to my heath and fitness and SERVED lets me have it all. It’s delicious but doesn’t have all the calories, sugar and bad stuff that comes with so many other alcoholic drinks.

Do you have a special cocktail that you make with this or do you prefer to drink it clean?

If you have a cocktail, please share the recipe! I really enjoy drinking SERVED on its own, but I do also enjoy mixing it in cocktails – my favorite cocktail recipe would probably be a SERVED mojito which is absolutely delicious and only contains 110 calories!

SERVED MOJITO

Ingredients

Bacardi Puerto Blanco: 25ml

Copella Apple & Elderflower Juice: 30ml

Agave Nectar: 10ml

Mint Leaves: 8 each

SERVED Lime: 50ml

Glass, Garnish & Ice

Highball Glass

Mint Sprig

Crushed Ice

Method

Build and churn first 4 ingredients in glass,

add crushed ice and top with Served

What are your favorite places to enjoy a cocktail in London?

I’d have to say Artesian at The Langham or 28-50 Chelsea, both of which recently served up our Wimbledon special cocktail – the Sip & Served with Sipsmith Strawberry Smash Gin, lemon juice, and topped with SERVED Raspberry Hard Seltzer.