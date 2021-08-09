Jay Cutler + Pat LaFrieda
Haute Cuisine
WATCH: How To Prepare The Perfect Summer BBQ With Pat LaFrieda + Jay Cutler
Alesso
Cover Story
Alesso 2.0: The Swedish DJ Is Back In Sin City And More Ready To Rage Than Ever
Hublot Loves Summer
Haute Scene
Hublot Kicked Off Their Summer Series In The Hamptons Celebrating Haute Living’s Cover Star Jean-Georges
Ozuna
Celebrities
With 4 Guinness World Records To His Name, Ozuna Is Ready To Take On A New Challenge: Acting
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Launch of RBJ Capital Management at Marion Miami

Dream Hollywood Launches First-Ever U.S. Hotel NFT Exhibition

Art, City Guide, News

Dream HollywoodPhoto Credit: Chris Fulcher

This month, Dream Hotels unveiled an exhibition of NFT artwork at Dream Hollywood curated by Crypt Gallery, a first in the hospitality space.

Dream HollywoodPhoto Credit: Chris Fulcher

Open to the public throughout the month of August, visitors can learn about the world of NFT art in Dream Hollywood’s light-filled lobby, which has been transformed into an immersive gallery. The exhibition features work from leading artists in the space such as Chad Knight, Tillavision, Karson Daily and Brendan North. 

Dream HollywoodPhoto Credit: Chris Fulcher

The partnership will continue with pop-ups at other properties including Dream Downtown in New York City this fall  and will showcase each essential component of NFT art including:

  • Artists – Digital art allows for new creators to connect and join the community, showcasing their different styles and mediums
  • Marketplaces – The various crypto marketplaces provide creators with secure ways to sell their digital creations and connect with both collectors and fans
  • Collectors – Allowing for the growth within the space, collectors support both artists and the growing secondary market
    Powered by forward thinking and anchored by luxury, modernization, and style, the Dream Hotels collaboration with Crypt Gallery is just one of the many tech-forward initiatives in the pipeline for the company, which curates distinctive experiences at each property by tapping into the ever-changing trends and interests of their guests.Dream HollywoodPhoto Credit: Chris Fulcher
PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Jia Miami
City Guide
August 9, 2021
Introducing Jia: Miami’s Latest Dinner Club Entering The Scene
By Adrienne Faurote
Ellie Goulding
Celebrities
August 9, 2021
Ellie Goulding Shares Why She’s Starry-Eyed Over Her New Venture, Hard Seltzer Brand SERVED
By Laura Schreffler
Bacari Silver Lake
City Guide
August 6, 2021
Cocktail Of The Week: Bacari Silver Lake’s Sinners Nectar
By Laura Schreffler
Art
August 6, 2021
Exceptionally Ephemeral: Paul Rousso Presents His Newest Collection At Avant Gallery
By Mary Gibson

Los Angeles

New York

Miami