Dream Hollywood Launches First-Ever U.S. Hotel NFT Exhibition

Photo Credit: Chris Fulcher

This month, Dream Hotels unveiled an exhibition of NFT artwork at Dream Hollywood curated by Crypt Gallery, a first in the hospitality space.

Open to the public throughout the month of August, visitors can learn about the world of NFT art in Dream Hollywood’s light-filled lobby, which has been transformed into an immersive gallery. The exhibition features work from leading artists in the space such as Chad Knight, Tillavision, Karson Daily and Brendan North.

The partnership will continue with pop-ups at other properties including Dream Downtown in New York City this fall and will showcase each essential component of NFT art including: