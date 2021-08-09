Dream Hollywood Launches First-Ever U.S. Hotel NFT Exhibition

Photo Credit: Chris Fulcher
This month, Dream Hotels unveiled an exhibition of NFT artwork at Dream Hollywood curated by Crypt Gallery, a first in the hospitality space.
Photo Credit: Chris Fulcher
Open to the public throughout the month of August, visitors can learn about the world of NFT art in Dream Hollywood’s light-filled lobby, which has been transformed into an immersive gallery. The exhibition features work from leading artists in the space such as Chad Knight, Tillavision, Karson Daily and Brendan North.
Photo Credit: Chris Fulcher
The partnership will continue with pop-ups at other properties including Dream Downtown in New York City this fall and will showcase each essential component of NFT art including:
- Artists – Digital art allows for new creators to connect and join the community, showcasing their different styles and mediums
- Marketplaces – The various crypto marketplaces provide creators with secure ways to sell their digital creations and connect with both collectors and fans
- Collectors – Allowing for the growth within the space, collectors support both artists and the growing secondary market
Powered by forward thinking and anchored by luxury, modernization, and style, the Dream Hotels collaboration with Crypt Gallery is just one of the many tech-forward initiatives in the pipeline for the company, which curates distinctive experiences at each property by tapping into the ever-changing trends and interests of their guests.Photo Credit: Chris Fulcher