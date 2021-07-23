Photo Credit: Lanson

To toast the end of Wimbledon, Haute Wine Society and Wine Access’ Head of Wine, Vanessa Conlin, MW, came together to join the official Champagne sponsor of Wimbledon, Lanson, and its president Francois Van Aal as well as its Master De Cave Herve Dantan, moderated by Haute Media Group’s co-founder Seth Semilof. We’d say it was a winning afternoon, and so will you after checking out the results of our tasting.

About: Hervé Dantan

Hervé Dantan was born near Vitry-le-François in Marne in 1965. The son of a winegrower, he was always fascinated by the rich and fertile environment of the vineyards. After studying viticulture in a number of French wine regions such as Bordeaux, Alsace and Burgundy, a fully-qualified Hervé crossed the Atlantic to apply his training in California. In 1991, at barely 25 years old, he was appointed Winemaker at a Champagne House where he imprinted his style for 22 years. In July 2013, Hervé sought new challenges and joined Maison Lanson to take over from Jean-Paul Gandon, the House’s long-standing Winemaker. And so began an intense handover during which both men shared all they knew before Jean-Paul took retirement after 43 years of loyal service. Hervé took the helm alone in 2015 and continues to perpetuate the Lanson style in his own inimitable way.

About: François Van Aal

Francois Van Aal was appointed president of Champagne Lanson in January 2019. Francois studied international business and management at the Northeastern University of Boston in the US, and then at Dauphine University in Paris, his hometown. François started his career in advertising and luxury goods marketing, and more recently, held a series of senior positions at Rémy-Cointreau, where he worked for 23 years including seven years in the US. Upon his arrival in Reims Francois, he embarked with Maison Lanson on a “reconquest plan”, bringing his experience to establish a clear vision and strategy in order to deliver results in terms of profitability but also desirability of the Brand worldwide.

Champagne Lanson & Wimbledon

Wimbledon-inspired pink and blue bottle tennis jackets are just the latest move for Champagne Lanson and Wimbledon, which has had an association with the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club since 1977. The brand was appointed as Official Supplier to the Royal Court of England 121 years ago and has successfully resigned by every monarch since Queen Victoria. This year, the brand created a 360-degree campaign in the UK to promote the Wimbledon-inspired bottle covers. It also launched limited-edition Wimbledon-inspired picnic hampers during the championships that featured a bottle of Lanson Le Black Label Brut, Champagne flutes and a spread of British picnic foods. The company hopes that the hamper enabled tennis fans to enjoy the Wimbledon experience at home. The brand also rolled out several activations across 100 different venues in the UK including Lanson bars, restaurants and hotels.

The Champagnes

Le Black Label

Le Black Label Brut owes its name to Victor Lanson who gave it in 1937, both as a proof of openness to the world and as a tribute to the Royal Court of England which Lanson has been officially supplying since 1900. This champagne is a balanced alliance of vitality and finesse, freshness and elegance, characteristic of the Lanson style.

Le Rose

As one of the first rosé Champagnes, Le Rosé benefits from more than 60 years rosé-making experience of Lanson in its elaboration. It is sought after for its pale salmon color and characteristic freshness reminiscent of the Black Label.

Le Green Label

Inspired by nature, Lanson has created Le Green Label Organic from its vineyard located in the villages of Verneuil & Vandières. The 16 ha. of the Domaine de la Mal maison are cultivated organically and biodynamically with the greatest respect of plants and soils. This Champagne is a perfect blend of freshness, fruity and minerality.

Watch Our Champagne Lanson Tasting Below