Another new, notable restaurant enters Miami’s iconic South of Fifth neighborhood (SoFi). Home to renowned culinary establishments like Carbone Miami and Joe’s Stone Crab, the South of Fifth neighborhood celebrates both new restaurants entering the South Beach scene and classic restaurants that have become Miami institutions. Simply put, SoFi is the place to be in Miami when it comes to the food scene. The latest opening? Jia, a modern Chinese dinner club, bringing elevated Cantonese-style cuisine and eclectic elegance to the neighborhood.

Local restaurant veteran, hospitality entrepreneur, and owner of Jia, Ken Ray was thrilled to be a part of the burgeoning neighborhood and noted that there couldn’t be a better spot for Jia’s introduction in Miami. “South of Fifth’s First Street has become a genuine culinary destination with powerhouse brands like Carbone, Estiatorio Milos, Papi Steak, and the Prime restaurants—all with some of the most successful groups in the country behind them,” Ray tells Haute Living. “Great Chinese food is an extremely under-represented category in Miami Beach, and with the massive influx of New Yorkers and West Coasters coming into the neighborhood, the timing for Jia is now,” he adds.

The design mimics Jia’s bold personality and inherent cultural definition of appreciation and affection while celebrating the fusion of Chinese, Art Deco, and Tropical Flair. The 2,500 square-foot space was designed by the international design consultation firm Casa Conde & Associates in collaboration with Ray. Perhaps the most notable design detail is the 12-person seated wrap-around marble bar. Ray tapped famed Miami Ink tattoo artists Ami James and Morgan Pennypacker to create custom hand-painted Asian tattoo-styled murals to complement the bar’s Raffia backdrop adorned with vibrant, detailed Chinoiserie decorative art. For those craving a more private experience, there is a private lounge area situated in the back of the restaurant, seating up to 25 guests. Here, you can expect exclusive dinner parties and elevated entertainment scheduling like Karaoke night as Jia begins to reveal its weekly night programs.

The dining destination serves as the first to introduce elevated Chinese cuisine to the area, spearheaded by award-winning internationally renowned Executive Chef Weng Choon “William” Lai, with notable expertise in the Modern Cantonese Culinary Arts. Having held leadership roles in multiple prestigious restaurants in Beijing, Thailand, Cambodia, and Macau, including the Michelin guide-listed Pak Loh Chiu Chow restaurant in Macau, Jai’s culinary focus is poised to raise the bar. “Jia’s menu fuses authentic Chinese delicacies with a contemporary twist that emboldens each dish with a variety of seasonings and spices to create that strong depth of flavor,” says Chef Lai. “It’s a really exciting menu that doesn’t fall short on offerings for guests to enjoy from Jia’s Crispy Mushroom Salad, to Black Truffle Sticky Rice, Short Rib Dumplings, Pekin Duck, Alaska Crab Cream Egg, and so much more!” One of Jia’s standout dishes is Chef’s Master Char Siew, an iconic honey-roasted pork dish representative of authentic Chinese BBQ culture that has long been a staple of tradition in Chef Weng Choon’s hometown.

But, it’s not just about the food. Jia’s cocktail program is led by acclaimed local bartender and internationally-recognized Bartender of the Year Finalist at the 2013 United States Bartenders’ Guild and DIAGEO World Class U.S. Bartender Competition, Michael Parish. A must-have cocktail is the thoroughly-crafted Jungle Bird, made with Baijiu, Mezcal, Strawberry-Infused Apertivo, Grilled Pineapple, and Fresh Lime. Guests can also look forward to a tableside cocktail service and an extensive champagne pairing program, available by the glass and bottle.

Fusing contemporary gourmet Chinese cuisine, signature cocktail programming, and an elevated dinner club entertainment element, Jia redefines the upscale dining and nightlife experience in South Beath. “The inspiration behind our vision of Jia’s dinner club component stems from an innate passion for music that Ken and I share,” Manuel D’Amato, the Maître D’ & Manager at Jia, explains to us. “[It’s a] fusion of rock and roll, old-school hip-hop, and good house music. We wanted Jia’s ambiance to invoke a sense of sultry playfulness that’s inviting and cozy at the same time—a unique concept to the neighborhood. Jia brings together culinary excellence and late-night revelry, all under one roof.”

For locals and those visiting, we’re deeming Jia a culinary must. Jia is open Mondays-Wednesdays, 5:30 PM-12 AM, and Thursdays-Saturdays, 5:30 PM-2 AM. In addition, a specialty late-night menu is available Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 PM-1 AM.

Jia is located at 808 1st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139.