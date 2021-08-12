Photo Credit: Mike Taing

Ashley Greene is best known for her role as vampire Alice Cullen in the Twilight saga franchise, but as dark as that part could have been perceived, it’s child’s play compared to her latest role. In her darkest role to date, in the newly launched Winther Brothers Entertainment’s Aftermath, Greene plays Natalie Dadich, who, in a last-ditch effort to save her marriage to Kevin (Shawn Ashmore), moves into a new home hoping to leave their tumultuous conflicts in the past. Newly designed with only one prior tenant, the place would be ideal, if not for the grisly murder-suicide that happened in the home. What should have been a fresh start for the couple quickly takes a disturbing turn as Natalie and Kevin find that their troubles have only just begun. The film definitely needs to be seen to be believed. Here, the 34-year-old actress dishes on her latest role as well as upcoming projects including The Immaculate Room opposite Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth and animated film Max & Me, among others.

Photo Credit: Mike Taing

Without giving too much away, what can you tell us about your character in your upcoming film, Aftermath, how she evolves throughout the film and why you decided to play her.

Natalie is an up and coming fashion designer, struggling to simultaneously make her dreams come true and keep her marriage alive. In an attempt to “start fresh” and rebuild their crumbling marriage, Natalie and Kevin move into a new home (made affordable due to its dark history) that ends up coming with baggage of its own. I liked that there was a real, grounded relationship at the heart of the story and chaos was introduced around that relationship. You want people to be scared, yes, but you also want people to care about what happens to your characters.

In the film your character is desperately trying to save her marriage (to Shawn Ashmore) despite past and present forces coming between them. Do you think love is worth fighting for?

I 100% think love is worth fighting for. My husband and I are deeply in love, probably annoyingly so sometimes, but we recognize that we will always have to work at things and grow and evolve together. I think you constantly have to acknowledge that you and your partner are human, you’ll make mistakes, you’ll say dumb things, you’ll have frustrating traits but the love and respect you have for one another will always trump that if you’re willing to fight for it. The goal is to constantly better yourself and inspire and support your partner on their journey to better themselves.

What do you hope fans will take away from the film?

I hope viewers will be able to relate to our characters on some level and go along on a thrilling ride with us. I’d be so interested to hear what their theories are halfway through the film.

Photo Credit: Mike Taing

What were some of your favorite memories from the set? Any fun behind-the-scenes moments?

My most embarrassing moment was me trying to throw a ball at an angle through a doorway for my set dog. I was subpar at best, and we had about 3 more takes than we expected needing. It’s not my proudest moment. I really enjoyed working with Shawn throughout the film. He’s obviously talented, but also incredibly kind and calming.

As an actress you have 12-15 hour work days at times which can be stressful. What do you do while on set to take care of yourself and stay sane?

Honestly, I hadn’t taken my mental health into account as much as I should have in the past. Only more recently have I begun to do a morning meditation, forced myself to say no to some invitations while working to ensure I get enough sleep, and spoken up about any difficulty or issues I’m facing. I’ve begun to put my mental health and my feelings first instead of trying to just handle it all. Post filming habits are equally as important. I just came off doing two films back to back and unapologetically told everyone around me that I was unavailable for the first week of being home. I thrive off being hyper-productive, and making others happy, so for me, this is a pretty big step.

Photo Credit: Mike Taing

On that note, how do you take care of your skin? What are some of your ride or die beauty products?

My skin has been a whole issue of its own. I got off of hormonal birth control and it sent my skin into a bit of a tailspin. I’ve been learning to accept when I have breakouts and to be diligent with my skincare and with what I put into my body that could cause a flare up. I avoid dairy and sugar which has been a game changer, as well as keeping my body hydrated and my stress levels down as much as possible. I’ve switched to predominantly clean beauty skincare and makeup routines. Osea Hyaluronic Acid and Sea Cleanser, Beauty Counter Vitamin C and #3 Balancing Oil are daily go to’s. Beauty counter also has a great overnight resurfacing peel I swear by. Ilia is my favorite clean beauty brand, their Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 is my favorite way to get daily SPF defense and a beautiful natural glow. Their cheek and lip products give a wonderful glow as well. Zitstika is great in a pinch.

How would you describe your fashion style, and what are your go-to brands?

My fashion sense is high end casual. Comfortable and classic. I love a good staple piece. YSL probably makes my favorite bags, Stuart Weitzman Nudist heels or Sarah Flint you can’t go wrong with. Rothy’s and Golden Goose for everyday shoes. Anine Bing, Calvin Klein, L’Agence, Ralph Lauren, The Row, Max Mara, Levis. I will always lust over Tom Ford, and that Valentino show? I dream of it.

Photo Credit: Mike Taing

What to you is the greatest luxury in life, and has the concept of “luxury” changed for you following a global pandemic?

My greatest luxury in life is being able to enjoy Paul’s company in the beautiful home and yard we’ve created together. We constantly mention how lucky we feel to live this life together. Also being able to travel with or enjoy holidays with my loved ones, whether that be in LA or abroad, it’s something I treasure. I’ve always felt this way, but the pandemic certainly heightened that feeling.. We feel incredibly lucky and thankful.

What does true happiness look like to you?

Happiness to me is the ability to love myself and others with a great capacity.

What other projects do you have coming up? How can our readers stay connected to all things Ashley Greene?

I have a film called Immaculate Room I shot at the end of last year with Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth, directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil, that I can’t wait for people to see. A film called One Shot, that recently found a home at Screen Media for its North American release, and I just wrapped two films in the Cayman Islands called Some Other Woman and Retirement Plan. Product Media Inc. is doing something really wonderful there, working to build a film infrastructure on the island while creating new jobs and opportunities for the communities there, and I feel really grateful to have been a part of that movement. I’ve also been working on something that involves revolutionizing the feminine care and wellness space and cannot WAIT to share more details later this year.

Photo Credit: Mike Taing