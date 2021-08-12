An Inside Look Into Coach’s Star-Studded Fall 2021 Campaign

Coach is gearing up for a rather exciting fall season with the debut of its highly-anticipated global Fall 2021 campaign showcasing its new collection. The Fall collection campaign, “With Friends,” embodies the spirit of moving forward, together, as it was captured in cities around the world with real communities coming together, from the Miami jump-rope team The Hurricane Jumpers to Afro-Cuban jazz band Miguel Cruz and Sugarcane and Tokyo-based band Gliiico.

“The Fall collection is inspired by our present and our future—by what we’ve learned and where we are going,” says Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. “It’s a story about friendship and the way our loved ones inspire, support, and shape us, and the excitement we feel about spending time together again. Comforting, nostalgic, and tactile, it celebrates the sense of possibility and joy found in connection.”

To make the campaign memorable, the photo shoot features notable celebrities in the Coach Family like Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Kōki, and Jeremy Lin, photographed by Renell Medrano and styled by Olivier Rizzo. The stars appear in the key fall styles like the house’s new Tate and Soft Tabby bags, Hitch Backpack, the reintroduction of its iconic Rogue bag, iconic Coach plush shearling coats, and leather jackets.

The campaign certainly celebrates the intersection of fashion and friends. “When you’re with friends, possibilities are endless,” says Jennifer Lopez. “When I’m with my friends, we don’t always know what will happen next. We’re just hanging out and taking it as it comes. Just knowing that people are out there and they’re doing things, it’s encouraging—it’s optimistic, and it’s spontaneous.”

Photo Credit: Renell Medrano

Michael B. Jordan adds, “The idea of being amongst friends means being around people you’re comfortable with. People you can be yourself with, grow with, be creative with. It’s about being in an environment that makes you comfortable, where you can be authentic and thrive.”

Photo Credit: Renell Medrano

Photo Credit: Renell Medrano

To create the campaign, Coach also extended the cast to include Jeremy Lin’s closest friends from college, Kheaton Scott and Nathan Liu, and students from Dream It Real—Coach’s initiative focused on helping break cycles of inequality by empowering the next generation to reach their full potential through higher education. In fact, Coach recently announced that they would be granting 5,000 scholarships by 2025 as part of its Dream It Real initiative. To mark this meaningful moment, Coach is celebrating its first Dream Week from August 9 to August 16 with 5% of sales in North America—up to $1 million—donated to the Dream It Real Fund and 5 percent of sales in the United Kingdom—up to $150,000—donated to the UK Youth charity.

Photo Credit: Renell Medrano

Customers in-store can also personalize Coach bags with limited-edition Dream It Real motifs made in collaboration with six artists, inspired by the stories of Dream It Real students. At five different North America Coach store locations, artists will be creating custom hand painting on-site from August 13 through the 15 from 2-5 pm. These artists include Rachel Motley at Coach House, New York, Neka King at Lenox Square, Georiga, Celia Jacob at Palo Alto, California, David Maldonado at Northpark, Texas and Joshua Caleb at Houston, Texas.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Coach