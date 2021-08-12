Jay Cutler + Pat LaFrieda
Haute Cuisine
WATCH: How To Prepare The Perfect Summer BBQ With Pat LaFrieda + Jay Cutler
Alesso
Cover Story
Alesso 2.0: The Swedish DJ Is Back In Sin City And More Ready To Rage Than Ever
Hublot Loves Summer
Haute Scene
Hublot Kicked Off Their Summer Series In The Hamptons Celebrating Haute Living’s Cover Star Jean-Georges
Ozuna
Celebrities
With 4 Guinness World Records To His Name, Ozuna Is Ready To Take On A New Challenge: Acting
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Launch of RBJ Capital Management at Marion Miami

Building Personal Brands And Creating Significant Partnerships – How Luke Cervino Connects Athletes With Major Brands

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

 

When it comes to self-representation and personal branding in the current era, social media has laid everything out in both the consumer and influencer’s reach, but with all of this potential power, one faux pas can yield to a fatal flaw for a rising or established career. Especially in the world of sports, where major athletes stand blinded before the gaze of millions, branding and both social media and business strategy expertise are the crucial keys to establishing, and retaining, an effective athlete/influencer image.

After founding his agency in 2019, A1A Media, at 26-years-old, Luke Cervino has served as a talented and celebrated media company founder, representative of a-list athletes and influencers, entrepreneur, collector, and investor. A1A Media provides marketing and management services, endorsement deals, public relations advising, and specializes in social media and branding. Cervino is the missing piece of prowess that promotes the success of his clients. The New Jersey native is now based in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area and has reached nearly 50,000 followers on his own, self-titled Instagram. Cervino focuses on enhancing the personal brands of those whom he represents by cultivating strategic relationships and partnerships between his clients and established companies/organizations that share similar visions, goals, and alignments. 

Cervino brings energy, creativity, and motivation to his line of work, and his undeniable passion for and understanding of athletics, due to his own sports-centered background and upbringing, is utilized in his current career even though Cervino himself is no longer seen on the court. The self-starting and enthusiastic branding specialist partnered with former NBA champion, Kendrick Perkins, in order to jumpstart his brand-building, athlete-advertising career. The two became acquainted through Perkins’ teammate, and NBA Hall of Famer, Kevin Garnett. Cervino flexed his mental muscles in order to strategize and facilitate Perkins’ transition into his post-professional sports analyst career. Perkins credits Cervino with the immense growth of his social media following and overall presence, and with the inception of his online persona and brand. Due to Cervino’s active behind-the-scenes strategizing, Perkins now presents himself as a knowledgeable and blunt sports analyst. Still working with Perkins, as his business manager and marketing agent, Cervino has proved his own talent, competence, and enthusiasm for sports business strategy. Cervino’s innovative digital firm, A1A Media, has grown tremendously and currently provides its services to several other top-tier athletes and media moguls/influencers. 

Luke Cervino

Through an organized and systematic methodology, as well as true grit, aptitude, and fervor for what he’s working on, Luke Cervino has been able to achieve paramount success even through moments of uncertainty. A1A Media has overcome various obstacles in the past two years and now serves to productively connect influential athletes with brands that are actively interested in influencer partnerships. Cervino first strategizes to formulate the ideal personal image for his existing athletic and influencer clients, then scouts to find companies and brands, in need of partnership, who have an audience that aligns with the values and persona of the influencer/athlete in mind. Cervino cultivates these prolific influencer-brand connections creating a functional and mutually beneficial fit. 

Cervino certainly has a flair for strategy and branding, as well as an evident entrepreneurial spirit. A1A Media has established itself as a company to continue to watch, and will only keep growing from here! 

More information on Luke Cervino can be found here:

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Trothe
Haute Wine + Spirits
August 12, 2021
All About Trothe: Why The First Washington State Winery To Accept Cryptocurrency Is Slated To Be A Cult Classic
By Laura Schreffler
Ashley Greene
Celebrities
August 12, 2021
Ashley Greene Gets Personal About “Aftermath,” Her Darkest Role To Date
By Laura Schreffler
Coach Campaign
Celebrities
August 12, 2021
An Inside Look Into Coach’s Star-Studded Fall 2021 Campaign
By Adrienne Faurote
The Invisible Collection Hamptons
City Guide
August 11, 2021
The Invisible Collection Pop-Up At Phillips Southampton Is An Interior Design Dream
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami