Iconic NYC Bistro Pastis Is Saying ‘Bonjour’ To Miami’s Wynwood

Haute Cuisine, News

PastisPhoto Credit: Louise Palmberg

Miamians, get ready to say “Bonjour!” to a New York City legend, because James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr and Keith McNally have just announced plans to bring their iconic Parisian-style Meatpacking District bistro, Pastis, to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. The landmark Manhattan brasserie will be bringing its menu of French classics and Parisian design to one of Miami’s most creative and booming neighborhoods.

The celebrity-frequented locale that transformed Lower Manhattan’s Meatpacking District into a sought-after destination nearly two decades ago will undoubtedly generate the same electricity for Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. The announcement comes on the heels of Wynwood’s own fierce growth trajectory: tech giants and entrepreneurs are descending into the artsy neighborhood just as new residential towers and buzzy hotels and restaurants continue to crop up. Starr and McNally, both restaurant titans in their own right, brought Pastis back to life in 2019 after the original location went on hiatus in 2014.

Stephen Starr and Keith McNally
Stephen Starr and Keith McNally

Photo Credit: Jen May

Located at 380 NW 26th Street, the 8,000 square-foot Miami outpost will be designed by McNally alongside Ian McPheely of Paisely Design, transporting guests to the time-worn Parisian bistro reminiscent of the original location. Expect warm wood planks, dark banquettes and the restaurant’s classic curved zinc bar, backdropped by Pastis’s signature subway tile, vintage mirrors with handwritten daily specials and mosaic-tiled floor.

“For the last few years, I’ve had my eye on Wynwood. I’ve witnessed the vibrant and artistic neighborhood transform into a booming cultural hub with an incredible dining scene. People want great food, energy, and a great location; Pastis Miami will be a perfect addition to the community. Since opening my first South Florida restaurant in 2009, I’ve watched the culinary scene explode in this amazing high-energy region – I’m thrilled to be a part of its growth and success over 12 years later,” says Stephen Starr.

Pastis Miami will be serving its classic French bistro fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner It is expected to open summer of 2022.

PastisPhoto Credit: Louise Palmberg

