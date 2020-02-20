Stephen Starr Brings A Taste Of Europe’s Eld Grand Cafés To New York’s Latest Museum

Stephen Starr, the restaurateur with world-class destinations stretching from Paris to Florida, has added a new concept to his New York portfolio and we couldn’t be more impressed. Verōnika, which was designed by Roman and Williams Buildings and Interiors, brings the opulence of Europe’s yesteryear grand cafés to Manhattan. But where could you place such a restaurant? The answer: inside a Renaissance Revival-style former church mission house that is also a historically landmarked building.

Photo Credit: Adrian Gaut

Starr’s restaurant is part of Fotografiska New York, the newest global outpost from the internationally renowned, Stockholm-based destination for photography.

Photo Credit: Adrian Gaut

The restaurant’s name is a nod to Veronica, the patron saint of photography. The restaurant itself displays the moody qualities of the medium in its earliest forms, as well as the tone, texture and timbre of the “grand cafés” that once populated London, Paris, and Vienna before the turn of the 20th century. Guests will find the building’s original 20-foot ceilings, cornices and archways with new stone and plasterwork, opulent brass chandeliers that emulate crowns with tiny points of light, and luxurious upholstery.

Photo Credit: Adrian Gaut

There are also several framed photographs that extend into the restaurant, rotating regularly throughout the year and a mystical Bohemian forest-inspired mural behind the Black St. Laurent marble bar. The eccentric space invites guests to enjoy the art within the exhibit with the ability to simultaneously enjoy beverages while one explores the museum.

Photo Credit: Corry Arnold

Under the direction of Executive Chef Robert Aikens, formerly of The Rainbow Room in NYC and Starr’s Philadelphia gastropub The Dandelion, the dinner menu pays homage to the White Russians in Escoffier-era France. Although for now, diners will only be able to experience dinner, there is a lunch and brunch service coming soon. To start, enjoy a selection of Hors D’oeuvres including potato pierogis, escargot, beef and tuna tartare and oysters Vladimir. Guests can also choose from a selection of caviar from Imperial beluga to Golden Osetra with traditional accoutrements. The main menu has a wonderful selection of different dishes including chicken kiev, lamb goulash, wiener schnitzel, lobster and much more. There is also a rotating Plats du Jour selection, where each day has a special dish. At the moment, Mondays are for beef stroganoff and Thursdays are for Chicken Paprikash.

Photo Credit: Adrian Gaut

For dessert, diners will find a selection of Viennese classics from Executive Pastry Chef Becca Punch of The Modern and Eleven Madison Park. Desserts are presented tableside on a trolley and include a Viennese chocolate cake with apricot preserves and fudge glaze, a Russian layer cake and a lemon tarte with toasted meringue. There are also plated desserts such as Poire Belle Hélène and Baumkuchen to indulge in.

Photo Credit: Corry Arnold

Fotografiska is located at 281 Park Avenue S, New York, NY, 10010

Call 646.993.6993 to reserve a table at Verōnika.