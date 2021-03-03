An Insight Into The Story Of Brian Covey, An Inspiration

Written in partnership with Celemedia

Photo Credit: Brian Covey

Brian Covey who hails from Memphis, TN is a 43-year-old leading entrepreneur. He completed his education at Fogelman College of Business, University of Memphis.

Brian is a versatile personality. He was a former pro soccer player, former US Olympic Team Member with the U17 and U23 teams. He is fond of spreading knowledge, loves to coach soccer.

He has been a member of Forbes Real Estate Council, host of The Brian Covey Show Podcast.

Brian’s work profile

Brian started his journey with marketing and finance. Brian has leadership qualities. He focuses on growing personally and building championship teams. “Our current team has experienced tremendous growth from $200M to over $3B in annual funding in less than 4 years. The correlations from sports to business are everywhere and how I lead”, Brian stated.

Brian is an executive at loanDepot, a proud father, an influencer, a top-rated podcaster, and a fabulous soccer dad. His competitiveness from business translates straight to the field. He throws the suit down and coaches his daughter’s league with joy several times a week.

Hardships faced by Brian

Fitness and failure became masteries for Brian very early as his career was affected by the 2007 market crash just years after his Olympic team days came to an end, right when he was raising toddlers. He learned at an early age the power of mental toughness, visualization & how to leverage our energy to accelerate versus stopping.

Brian has mastered the art of failure, the art of winning, and the art of staying fit. From being passed over for promotions, he has learned how to take lessons from his failures and successes. This led him to connect with his first business mentor. He believes in balance and health over all things.

Here is what does Brian wants to deliver

It’s Brian’s intention with Conversations with Covey that he can deliver a “conference in a book”, with so many limitations in 2020, he hopes these stories will add inspiration, eliminate success fatigue, and re-inspire many to go after their dreams. With so many walks of life, industries, races, and various upbringings represented in Conversations with Covey, each reader can likely see themselves in one of these profound messages.