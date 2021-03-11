Rajon Rondo
Chef David Myers Launches A $2K Burger In L.A. — That Comes With A Bentley For The Day

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

BentleyPhoto Credit: Tim Curtet

Michelin-starred Chef David Myers is upping the ante even for the most discerning L.A. diner by introducing a new $2,000 burger… that comes with a side of Bentley. 

Burgers & Bentley
Chef David Myers drives a Bentley GTC

Photo Credit: Tim Curtet

The “Burgers & Bentley” promotion is a month-long partnership between Myers’ newly-opened Adrift Burger Bar in Venice Beach, C.A. and  Beverly Hills Car Rental.

Participating diners will find a white 2021 Bentley GTC with a sleek red interior dropped off at their residence in the morning to take out, drive, and enjoy for the day. It can also be picked-up at Beverly Hills Car Rental, if preferred. Driving directions will be provided to Adrift Burger Bar, where an exclusive, safe, in-car meal experience will be set up on the spot, including Myers’ specialty burger. Additional sides and non-alcoholic drinks will also be provided for an indulgent experience.

Burgers & BentleyPhoto Credit: Tim Curtet

Yes, Los Angeles is a city of hedonism, but this over-the-top offering was created in the name of charity: a portion of proceeds will benefit the food programs of Covenant House California, a non-profit that helps youth who are experiencing homelessness, bolstering the onsite kitchen that helps feed this young, at-risk population.The exclusive package, which grants participating diners the use of Beverly Hills Car Rental’s 2021 Bentley GTC for a day of joy riding, along with a super luxe and decadent burger topped with all of the $$$ fixin’s including caviar, edible gold leaf, a fried egg, and truffle cheese.

It is, without question, the most opulent way to enjoy a burger in Los Angeles today.

Burgers & Bentley Photo Credit: Tim Curtet

The “Burgers & Bentley” package will be available for $2,000 from March 15 — April 15 at Adrift Burger Bar, the elevated burgers-and-shakes concept Myers opened on Venice’s chic Abbot Kinney Boulevard last November. If Angelenos want to experience the Bentley burger in their own ride, they can order the burger à la carte at Adrift for $250, alongside a series of new limited-time luxe menu additions, including the option to add caviar to any sides or burgers. The burger can be ordered at the counter at Adrift, or via phone at (424)-238-5753.

 

