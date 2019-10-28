Bentley Motors Celebrates 100 Years In New York City Style

Walter Owen (W.O.) Bentley established the company on July 10, 1919. A decade later, celebrations for the Bentley Motors Centenary took place in some of the world’s biggest cities. The most recent was held in New York City on October 20, 2019. For the public, a series of parades featuring a fleet of Bentleys from the past, present and future descended onto Manhattan the day before to celebrate Bentley’s 100-year anniversary. For Bentley owners and enthusiasts, a day filled with three special events took place Sunday to celebrate the Centenary.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bentley Motor

On Sunday, a group of Bentley owners came together at Citi Field, the major league baseball facility located in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. Next, the group rode in a caravan to the open-air plaza in Lower Manhattan called Brookfield Place and graciously offered a display of their prized vehicles free for New Yorkers and visitors of the city to admire. A four-door sedan that is set to go on sale in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2020, the new Bentley Flying Spur, led the caravan. Weekend visitors wandering through Brookfield Place were treated to a display of historic Bentley models, including the 1958 S1 Continental Fastback and the 1955 Type R Continental Fastback. The new Continental GT and GT Convertible, on sale in the US since last month, were available for viewing. The Bentley Bentayga SUV, the first luxury SUV ever, also debuted at the event.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bentley Motors

Almost immediately after World War I, W.O. Bentley and his brother, H.M. Bentley, founded their own car company, Bentley Motors Limited, which would eventually become the most sought after luxury car brand in the world, Bentley Motors. W.O. Bentley left public school at the age of 16 and began working as an apprentice railway engineer for the Great Northern Railway. This is where he gained knowledge and skill that would later help him create Bentley cars that combine engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology with fine craftsmanship, using skills that have been handed down through generations, alongside, which is unique to UK luxury car brands. Testing for the first Bentley 3 Litre began in early 1920. One year later, the first Bentley was delivered.

Photo Credit: rolls-royceandbentley.co.uk

The Bentley EXP100GT, a concept car developed uniquely for Bentley’s Centenary, proposes a stylish vehicle that could be available by 2035. It embraces Artificial Intelligence (AI) and combines sustainable materials and future luxury mobility innovations. The EXP100GT, allows the driver to choose when to drive and when to enjoy autonomous mobility. Developed as a fully electric vehicle and displayed for guests to see the best thinking in what a Grand Tourer could be in the future, the Bentley EXP100GT is an incredibly impressive leap from the first Bentley 3 Litre.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bentley Motors

Today, Christophe Georges is President and CEO of Bentley Americas. The last event of the lineup was the Bentley Grand Ball, which brought a day filled with joyful events to a close at the Conrad Hotel, also in Lower Manhattan. Amongst the glowing ambiance of the glamorous Gala, Georges announced “Bentley owners and enthusiasts of the brand have been celebrating our Centenary for the past year at locations around the world. It is appropriate that Bentley came to New York City, one of the most important cities in the world, a truly international city, and home to many Bentley owners.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bentley Motors