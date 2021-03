For his Fall-Winter 2021 collection for Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière took us on a journey to the Golden Age, straight from one of Paris’ most beloved landmarks—the Louvre. Each of the looks made their way down the “runway,” surrounded by precious pieces of Roman and Greek history in the Denon wing of the celebrated museum.

For the collection, Ghesquière collaborated with Italian design House Fornasetti, known for its recognizable drawings of female faces. The sounds of world-famous electronic dance music duo Daft Punk’s hit song Around the World aptly accompanied the show, which truly took us to another time and place. Unsurprisingly, this collection was stunning, with its varied textures, juxtaposing silhouettes and eye-catching shapes, like coats resembling cocoons and mid-length skirts whose materials gathered dramatically at the bottom.

To open the show, Ghesquière addressed the digital audience around the world. “This season, we’ve adapted ourselves to these challenging times and I’m very excited to share this journey with you,” he began. “First and foremost, I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to bring this presentation to life. I’m especially grateful to my team at Louis Vuitton, and all the hard work they have put into this. So wherever you may be in the world, I hope that you will enjoy the show from home. Thank you for your amazing and continuous support. Stay safe, take care and I hope to see you soon.” Scroll to see detail shots of some of my favorite accessories from the collection, as well as scenography images, all of the looks that made their way down the runway and a full video of the show, below. Click here to visit the House’s website.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton