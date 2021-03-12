Photo Credit: Marian Weyo/Shutterstock.com

Los Angeles is home to some of the best restaurants in the country, but unfortunately, they’ve been hit hard by the pandemic. Many have closed, and those that are open, must do so with a limited capacity for safety reasons. Which is why the always popular dineL.A. Restaurant Week has shifted to include a ‘spring’ season, which is taking place now through March 14th. The 14-day dining event is dedicated to encouraging Angelenos to support local establishments and will feature hundreds of restaurants that spotlight the city’s diverse cuisines and eating styles. It builds upon its fall season, highlighting on-site, al fresco dining, as well as exclusive takeout and delivery options thanks to a new partnership with Grubhub.

Spring 2021 dineL.A. Restaurant Week will again feature an established program of lunch and dinner menus allowing restaurants to create unique dining experiences for guests to revel in. Restaurants such as Manuela, Rossoblu and Chinois On Main will offer encompassing experiences ideal for date night, family outings or discovering new favorite dishes. Spartina, Nic’s On Beverly, Lawry’s The Prime Rib and Sushi|Bar will add to the roster of restaurants offering multi-course options that are crafted for al fresco enjoyment. And as with every dineL.A. Restaurant Week, a brilliant crop of newcomers are participating for the first time including recent openings such as Adrift Burger Bar, OSPI and Caravan Swim Club alongside long-standing favorites like Poppy & Rose and Sushi Tsujita.

So, because the L.A. culinary community is a tight-knit one, even the City of Angel’s top chefs are supporting one another, as they’re doing here — by sharing where they love to eat the most (and where you’ll likely find them during dineL.A.). So without further ado, here are the hot spots you should book NOW.

“I love dineL.A.! it reminds me of all the restaurants I’ve been meaning to visit. I’m looking forward to Shirley Chung’s soy sauce poached Cornish hens and MOCHI donuts from Ms. Chi’s in Culver City.”

Susan Feniger, Co-Owner of Socalo

“Pre-covid, K-ZO was one of our favorite places to sneak off to. I’ve been craving that food for the last six months and just haven’t gone out at all. I love all the small plates, Liz, my partner, loves all the vegetarian dishes too, so as one of our first places out for dineL.A., that’s where we will head!”

David Myers, Owner of Adrift Burger Bar

“I am most looking forward to Pikunico’s dineL.A. menu! They have the best gluten-free Japanese fried chicken, and the ginger rice and sweet potato sides are also incredible. The chef, Kuniko Yagi is one of the very best in LA!

Phillip Frankland Lee, Owner of Sushi|Bar

“I absolutely adore Steve’s (Samson) cooking and any excuse to get downtown to eat at Rossoblu is a treat. He is the definition of a pasta genius.”