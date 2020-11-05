Saskia de Rothschild
PAMM Reopens This Weekend With New Exhibition

Art, City Guide, News

PAMMPhoto Credit: Shutterstock

After months of closure due to the ongoing pandemic and health and safety restrictions, one of Miami’s most iconic destinations—the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)—is set to reopen this weekend on Saturday, November 7th, debuting a new exhibition: Allied with Power: African and African Diaspora Art from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection. 

Additionally, favorites including Meleko Mokgosi: Your Trip to Africa and Polyphonic: Celebrating PAMM’s Fund for African American Art, will remain on display for those to come and enjoy as they wander throughout the gorgeous Museum that rests along Miami’s Biscayne Bay. There’s no better place in the city to come with friends and family and take in exquisite artwork and culture.

To show gratitude to the hardworking frontline workers and healthcare professionals during this time, the Museum will be extending complimentary entry for those who want to come and enjoy the Museum.

Before or after exploring the works of the PAMM, guests can indulge in lunch at the waterfront Verde restaurant and bistro, which has been re-envisioned prior to opening to accommodate all social distancing guidelines, with expansive terrace seating available for those who prefer to dine outdoors. An updated menu has also been reimagined by the talented Chef Hedy Goldsmith. To plan in advance, please make a reservation here.

The Museum will ensure that the health and safety of all guests and staff is a top priority, implementing sanitation protocols, as well as contactless methods of purchasing tickets, which can be reserved online in advance. Social distancing and facial coverings will be enforced throughout the Museum.

For more information on the reopening, please visit the PAMM website.

 

