Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

The world-renowned House of Gucci is thrilled to announce the opening of the highly anticipated Gucci Cosmos exhibition in London. After its successful debut in Shanghai earlier this year, this cutting-edge showcase of Gucci’s most iconic designs spanning over a century will grace 180 Studios from October 11 to December 31, 2023.

British artist Es Devlin, the mastermind behind the original exhibition, has created a bespoke set-up for the London venue, infused with elements paying homage to the city’s pivotal role in inspiring Guccio Gucci to establish his Florentine artisanal luggage atelier back in 1921. Collaborating alongside Es Devlin, Italian curator Maria Luisa Frisa will present new, never-before-seen items from the Gucci Archive, offering visitors a unique glimpse into the House’s rich heritage.

Gucci Cosmos gracefully transports spectators on a captivating journey, seamlessly traversing through the decades and demonstrating how the visionary ethos at the core of the House has continuously reflected and defined the times. Showcasing the House’s impeccable craftsmanship and heritage, this traveling exhibition serves as a window into the Gucci Archive in Florence, illustrating how iconic pieces and emblems have endured and evolved over time.

As part of its international voyage, Gucci Cosmos will make future stops in Paris and Kyoto in 2024, each featuring dedicated narratives and elements tailored to resonate with the distinct culture of each city and its country. This groundbreaking exhibition is a celebration of Gucci’s enduring legacy, serving as an ode to its storied past and an inspiration for its remarkable future. Visitors to the Gucci Cosmos exhibition in London will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the captivating world of Gucci’s creativity, craftsmanship, and vision that has captivated the fashion world for over a century.





