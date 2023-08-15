Romero Britto masters the fusion of art and retail as BRITTO® unveils a revolutionary concept across two prime Miami locations — Aventura Mall and Brickell City Centre. Romero Britto, renowned as the most collected and licensed artist globally, extends his vibrant creations beyond canvases and museum walls to introduce a new dimension of inspiration and joy through lifestyle products. The unveiling of BRITTO®’s distinctive retail experience marks an exciting chapter in the world of art and shopping.

Founded with a vision to infuse happiness into daily lives, BRITTO® brings a fresh approach to retail by blending fine art, collectibles, and lifestyle products designed by the artist himself. Romero Britto’s dynamic use of vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and lively scenes resonates with a global audience, and now, these beloved elements are interwoven with everyday objects, creating a connection that transcends the boundaries of traditional art. “I am excited to bring my art to a larger audience in amazing communities throughout the U.S. and the world,” expressed Britto.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BRITTO®

The new BRITTO® retail concept takes root at Aventura Mall and Brickell City Centre, offering patrons an immersive experience that encapsulates the essence of joy and creativity. Dr. Lucas Vidal, CEO of the BRITTO® Group and Romero’s business partner, shared the ambitious vision for expansion: “We are proud to announce the opening of our new chain of BRITTO® retail stores and franchises around the world. It is our plan to expand to more than 180 locations in the USA and over 2,000 worldwide, bringing joy and inspiration through a unique retail experience that allows people to connect with art in a special way in their daily lives.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BRITTO®

The grand openings of the BRITTO® stores are anticipated with great excitement. On Saturday, August 19th, 2023, Brickell City Centre will welcome art enthusiasts and shoppers alike to celebrate the launch. The event will feature Romero Britto in attendance for a signing session, accompanied by music DJs, live entertainment, and delightful surprises. Situated on Level 1 North Block, the store promises a treasure trove of fine art, lifestyle products, and collectibles, including cherished collaborations with renowned brands such as Disney, Hasbro (Monopoly), and Mattel (Barbie).

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BRITTO®

Aventura Mall, located at 19501 Biscayne Blvd, will host its grand opening on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023. The artist will be present to engage with visitors during a signing session, accompanied by music DJs, live entertainment, and more delightful surprises. Positioned on the upper level of the mall near the latest restaurant Toku, the BRITTO® store beckons with its array of fine art, lifestyle products, and collectibles, each resonating with the artist’s signature charm. Collaboration pieces with Disney, Hasbro (Monopoly), and Mattel (Barbie) will also be on display, further enhancing the one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

As BRITTO® spearheads this groundbreaking approach to retail, it ushers in a new era where art takes on a tangible and accessible form, allowing everyone to embrace the joy of creativity in their daily lives. In honor of this major milestone for Britto personally and the BRITTO® brand in Miami, we’re taking a Haute look at Britto’s diverse and incredibly impressive impact.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BRITTO®

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BRITTO®

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BRITTO®

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BRITTO®

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BRITTO®

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BRITTO®

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BRITTO®

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BRITTO®

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BRITTO®