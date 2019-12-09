Louis Vuitton FW 2020 Virgil Abloh
Haute Living & We The Best Close Art Basel With DJ Khaled & Nicole Tuck’s VIP Birthday Bash At PAMM With PLACES.CO

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News, Philanthropy

Nicole Tuck & DJ Khaled
Nicole Tuck & DJ Khaled

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

To close out Art Basel Miami Beach in the most epic of fashions, Haute Living and We The Best partnered together to throw DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck the ultimate birthday bash, alongside PLACES.CO. Taking over the iconic Pérez Art Museum Miami—or the PAMM, as it is more commonly known—for the second year in a row for the joint birthday celebration, the evening also served as a fundraiser for the We The Best Foundation, with funds going toward children in underserved communities.

Larry Jackson & DJ Khaled
Larry Jackson & DJ Khaled

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

DJ Khaled & Nicole Tuck
DJ Khaled & Nicole Tuck

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

As guests made their way to the museum, which was closed for the private event, DJ Nasty‘s beats from the Haute Living and We The Best-branded DJ booth echoed through the expansive outdoor space. Servers made their way around to guests, offering delicious canapés, while each of the private tables in the roped-off VIP section reserved for donors who generously contributed to the We The Best Foundation, housed bottles of CÎROC Vodka for bottle service. The stage was also set with blow-up versions of DJ Khaled’s newly released Haute Living magazine cover, coining the music mogul’s story as “Building a Billion-Dollar Legacy.”

DJ Nasty
DJ Nasty

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

DJ Khaled, Fat Joe & Tyson Beckford
DJ Khaled, Fat Joe & Tyson Beckford

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

As the evening progressed, a whole slew of celebrity guests started to pour in, including Future; Teyana Taylor, Fat Joe, Noreaga, Bryson Tiller who doted on his pregnant girlfriend Kendra Bailey; Tyson Beckford; DJ Clue; Ray J; Roc Nation‘s Lenny Santiago A.K.A. Lenny S.; Busta Rhymes; Apple Music’s Global Creative Director Larry Jackson; and Odell Beckham Junior, or “OBJ” as he is also referenced.

Teyana Taylor & Future
Teyana Taylor & Future

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Bryson Tiller, DJ Khaled & guest
Bryson Tiller, DJ Khaled & guest

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Midway through the celebration, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani took to the front of the stage to address the crowd, thanking the generous donors in the room for their support of the We The Best Foundation, before inviting globally-renowned contemporary street artist Alec Monopoly to the stage, to live paint one of his masterpieces. The crowd all got out their phones to record the moment, which was one of the highlights of the evening, before the custom painting was live auctioned off to a lucky bidder. Shortly thereafter, Roc Nation Philanthropy Executive Towalame Austin took to the microphone to thank Alec Monopoly and Haute Living, and highlight the Khaleds’ work through their We The Best Foundation, mentioning how helpful the donor contributions that were made that evening, really are to so many young people in need. Franklin Sirmans—Director of the PAMM—also said a few words on behalf of the museum.

Alec Monopoly live-painting on stage
Alec Monopoly live-painting on stage

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Alec Monopoly's live painted custom masterpiece
Alec Monopoly’s live painted custom masterpiece

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Franklin Sirmans, Towalame Austin, Kamal Hotchandani, Alec Monopoly
Franklin Sirmans, Towalame Austin, Kamal Hotchandani, Alec Monopoly

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

To complete the stage moment, Founder and CEO of PLACES.CO Simone Sestito with his wife, Alexandra Rodriguez, announced that they would be generously gifting DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck with a private yacht close to 150-feet in length, to enjoy for a week as a birthday gift.

Simone Sestito, DJ Khaled, Alexandra Rodriguez
Simone Sestito, DJ Khaled, Alexandra Rodriguez

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Fat Joe, Kamal Hotchandani, Deyvanshi Masrani
Fat Joe, Kamal Hotchandani, Deyvanshi Masrani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Later on in the evening, the music stopped as an oversized black-and-gold birthday cake was rolled toward DJ Khaled and Nicole. The crowd loudly sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the Khaleds, after which, the music continued into the late hours of the night, closing out what ended being the ultimate Art Basel Miami Beach party of the year.

Future, Fat Joe and guest
Future, Fat Joe and guest

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guest, Fat Joe, Lorena Cartagena, Violet Camacho, Kamal Hotchandani, Deyvanshi Masrani
Guest, Fat Joe, Lorena Cartagena, Violet Camacho, Kamal Hotchandani, Deyvanshi Masrani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Noreaga, Fat Joe, Lenny Santiago AKA Lenny S
Noreaga, Fat Joe, Lenny Santiago AKA Lenny S

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Teyana Taylor & guests
Teyana Taylor & guests

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

