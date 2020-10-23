Photo Credit: Lacoste

In a partnership that brings together two renowned and esteemed brands, Lacoste and The Everglades Foundation have launched a new capsule collection featuring a custom green color by the Pantone Color Institute, titled “Forevergreen by Lacoste.” This philanthropic capsule collection features a custom offering of polos, T-shirts and hats that support the restoration and conservation of the Everglades, a World Heritage Site. The signature ‘green’ used throughout pays homage to the Everglades’ rich, green ecosystem.

The collection will launch on October 23, 2020, available for purchase throughout Lacoste boutiques in South Florida and also online via its website, with collection items ranging from $60 to $110.

For the collection, Lacoste designed a custom logo to symbolize the partnership, featuring the Evergaldes’ iconic crocodile. A portion of the proceeds generated from the collection’s sales will support the Foundation’s mission to restore and protect the historic Everglades through science, advocacy and education. Known for its emblematic crocodile that is already emblazoned on its signature polos and activewear, Lacoste serves as a natural partner for the Everglades brand.

Photo Credit: Lacoste

“We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with Lacoste,” said Eric Eikenberg, The Everglades Foundation CEO. “This partnership to support our mission to restore and protect one of the most unique ecosystems in the world speaks to Lacoste’s lasting commitment to the environment.”

Restoring and preserving the Everglades is an extremely important mission, especially to those in South Florida as the historic site provides water for nearly 9 million residents of South Florida and 50 million visitors annually. Even more importantly, its effects on the environment are pivotal—it serves as a home for 2,000 unique species and animals, it protects Florida’s coastlines against sea-level rise and provides a buffer against storms. By restoring the 3 million-acre Everglades ecosystem, we can also help mitigate the effects of climate change by sequestering carbon year-round.

Lacoste provides us the opportunity to give back to a wonderful cause and sport the latest trends from their newest capsule collection, embodying the vibrant green of the Everglades. For more information or to purchase from the collection, please visit www.lacoste.com.

Photo Credit: Lacoste