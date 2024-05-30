HB
Fashion, News | May 30, 2024

Stefano Ricci Unveils Its Mission Cambodia SS25 Collection

Laura Schreffler
Stefano Ricci
Kulen Elephant Forest

Photo Credit: Steve McCurry for Stefano Ricci.

Italian luxury menswear and lifestyle brand, Stefano Ricci, unveiled its Spring-Summer 2025 Collection at The Explorers Club in Manhattan yesterday during an intimate event attended by CEO Niccolo Ricci, Creative Director Filippo Ricci, and renowned photographer Steve McCurry, who shot the new campaign.

Stefano Ricci
Ta Prohm Temple

Photo Credit: Steve McCurry for Stefano Ricci.

The new collection is the fifth installment in the brand’s R EXPLORER series, which was inspired by the recent expedition, ‘Mission Cambodia’. This initiative traverses Cambodia’s enchanting landscapes and examines its rich cultural heritage, both of which have subtly informed the designs of the new collection.

Stefano Ricci
Preh Khan Temple

Photo Credit: Steve McCurry for Stefano Ricci

The collection draws upon the spirit of exploration, featuring colors that range from natural earth tones and forest greens to Angkor-temple-inspired greys and the blues of the Mekong River’s reflections. The Explorer looks are made of natural fibers, such as cotton and cotton-linen blends, while the more technical garments are designed to withstand the most extreme weather conditions. Key pieces include aloe linen shirts, white evening outfits, Saharian jackets, Field jackets, and logoed backpacks with ruthenium hardware.

Stefano Ricci
Bong Shhouk Lake

Photo Credit: Steve McCurry for Stefano Ricci

The collection is made for the man who never tires of exploring the world, outside and within himself. It presents a timeless elegance, which aims to breathe new life into myths of antiquity and clothing, rewriting them through the eyes of nature, the colors of the jungle, the harmony of the bodies of water, the arcane mystery of the temples in the ancient complex of Angkor, projecting them into the present time rich in values, daring undertakings and spiritual energy.

Stefano Ricci
Beng Mealea Temple

Photo Credit: Steve McCurry for Stefano Ricci.

The Spring/Summer 2025 features a symbolic piece like the overshirt crafted with the know-how proper of the sartorial tradition of the Florentine maison, which recalls the comfortable shapes from the Nineties. Military touches feature belted waists in a range of colors that vary from natural to elephant green, Cambodian sky blue, intense yellows, rust and orange-reds like the robes worn by the Buddhist monks. The surprisingly light blouson in Nubuck crocodile is a symbol of uniqueness and true luxury that distinguishes Stefano Ricci. The rubberized matte crocodile, which also comes perforated, is no less stunning, used for a lightweight jacket that synthesises the link between tradition and the research of Made in Italy, which is truly created in Italy with the highest craftsmanship skills. The evening outfits in white are created with exclusive textiles from Antico Setificio Fiorentino, another jewel of the Group, and summer cocktails for the elegant separates featuring jackets in shades of peach and sage paired with beautiful white trousers.

Stefano Ricci
Bayon Temple

Photo Credit: Alessandro Moggi Courtesy of Stefano Ricci S.p.A

The accessories selection expands in the SR Explorer SS25 collection, like the technical fabric and leather ankle boots and the logoed backpack with ruthenium hardware. The sunglasses “lined” in light crocodile are incredible, even in optical white. 

Stefano Ricci
Stefano, Claudia, Filippo and Niccolò Ricci

Photo Credit: Massimo Sestini

The SR EXPLORER project embodies Stefano Ricci’s ongoing commitment to supporting local institutions that protect cultural heritage and enhance sustainability, here via a partnership with Wild Earth Allies, aimed at preserving and enriching global environmental and cultural treasures. The non-profit’s Wild Earth Allies’ mission is to protect vital areas of the natural world for the benefit of wildlife, habitats, and people by inspiring collaborative action. In Cambodia, they work to ensure Asian elephants remain in Cambodia’s globally important forests. Together with community and government partners, they conserve millions of acres of key habitat in ways that integrate cultural values and enhance local livelihoods.

Stefano RicciPhoto Credit: Filippo Ricci Courtesy of Stefano Ricci

During the event, Niccolo Ricci also confirmed that the brand will have new openings imminently in Houston, Washington D.C., Hong Kong, and Ho Chi Minh City.

