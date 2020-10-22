Haute Living Celebrates 50 Cent With Watches Of Switzerland

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Eugene Gologursky

After a long hiatus of no live events, Haute Living returned back safe and stronger than ever, along with Watches of Switzerland, to honor legendary rapper and serial entrepreneur Curtis James Jackson III, aka 50 Cent. The private affair, limited to only a select few guests, took place at the stunning Watches of Switzerland Soho Boutique, inviting attendees to come to peruse the retailer’s latest, covetable watch offerings and indulge in a world-class dinner in the presence of one of society’s greatest stars.

To ensure the utmost safety of all guests and staff, health measures were implemented including temperature checks upon entrance, sanitation stations with masks and hand sanitizer available throughout the boutique and socially-distanced tables.

50 Cent is known for making headlines for his polarizing social media posts, and just prior to the event, had graced the cover of the NY Post emblazoned with the headline: “I Don’t Want to Be 20 Cent,” supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection in opposition of Joe Biden’s tax plans.

In our exclusive cover story with the star, 50 candidly shared, “Love me or hate me, care enough to feel some sort of way,” he declared. “If there’s no [feeling at all], I’m not entertaining you.”

He touched on his drive to entertain and to remain at the forefront of people’s minds, as well as the legacy he is leaving behind for his son with his business endeavors: G-Unit Records, G-Unit Brands, G-Unit Clothing Company, G-Unity Foundations Inc., SMS Promotions, Power hand sanitizer, and, his current baby, Sire Spirits, named in honor of his youngest son, Sire.

50 Cent and guests tried on coveted watches from brands such as Rolex and Patek Philippe as well as from Watches of Switzerland’s newly acquired Analog Shift, which curates the best selection of luxury vintage timepieces

Watches of Switzerland Group EVP David Hurley kicked off the evening by giving a speech that touched 50 Cent’s accomplishments and welcomed guests to the Soho boutique for the special evening. Violinist Edward W. Hardy set the mood with a hip-hop-style violin performance of 50 Cent’s most iconic hits before guests took their seats for dinner.

Guests dined on a mouth-watering three-course meal from Cipriani, featuring some of the brand’s signature dishes including the Baby Artichoke Salad, Baked Gagliardi with Lobster Thermidor, Slice Wagyu Strip Loin Steak, Branzino al Forno and a choice of the world-famous Vanilla Crème Meringue Cake or Seasonal berries for dessert.

At the end of the evening, Haute Living Co-Founder Seth Semilof toasted to the cover star, thanking him for joining them in the celebratory affair and congratulating him on all of his accomplishments. Artist Jojo Anavim joined Semilof in presenting 50 Cent with a signature piece of artwork that was a portrait of him to honor his cover launch. Additionally, fragrance brand Initio Parfums Prives gifted 50 Cent, as well as all guest attendees in gift bags, a special bottle of “Oud for Greatness”, meant to embody greatness—a scent fitting for hip-hop’s greatest showman.

