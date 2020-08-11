To help combat some of the common issues that women face when selecting a sports bra, athletic, technical and athleisure category leader lululemon has designed a new line of bra styles that use the highest quality fabrics, innovative designs and technical construction to enhance performance, functionality and overall feel. Scroll below to see what the brand’s design team said about the new styles, including what makes them so special, and more! Click here to learn more at the brand’s website, as well.

Photo Credit: lululemon

Tell us about the new lululemon bra styles, in your own words.

This year we have introduced a number of new styles in a range of support categories and colors. These new styles include the Free to Be Elevated Bra that launched in June and is the newest addition to our Free to Be Bra collection. It is designed specifically for DD-E guests, intended for low-impact activities, and is made with LuxtremeTM, our proprietary, sweat-wicking, four-way stretch fabric. In addition, two other new styles within our lighter support category include the In Alignment Bra and Like a Cloud Bra (debuting this fall). Both of these new bras are designed with function and comfort in mind, and constructed with buttery-soft fabrics that are quick-drying.

What makes the lululemon proprietary fabrics and innovative construction techniques so unique and special? What are they?

We use a variety of technical fabrics when designing our bras. Fabric is a key factor that enhances performance, functionality, and overall feel of our bras. When coupled with our innovative designs, our proprietary fabrics, such as LuxtremeTM for our Energy Bra and UltraluTM for our Enlite Bra, offer our guests the ultimate choice in how they want to feel during their sweaty pursuits.

Why was it important to have a size-inclusive line of bras for lululemon?

Our sports bra assortment covers a cup and band size range of 34A/32B – 40C-DD/38E (2-14), which varies across styles and support levels. Earlier this year, we expanded our size offering within our core bra styles to 14 to accommodate a 40 under bust. We strive to ensure each individual size offers a perfectly engineered fit and supports how our guests want to feel in their chosen activity.

Photo Credit: lululemon

Tell us specifically about the Free to Be Elevated Bra, created for DD+ cup-size.

The Free to Be Elevated Bra is our newest addition to our Free to Be collection, which includes our guest-favorite Free to Be Wild Bra (designed for A/B cups) and Free to Be Serene Bra (designed for C/D cups). The Free To Be Elevated Bra is designed specifically for DD-E cups and offers comfort and support for low-impact activities, including yoga. It’s made with sweat-wicking four way stretch and has pockets for optional, removable cups. Created to make you feel free, yet supported.

What should women be looking for when selecting a bra, both for everyday wear and for fitness activities?

We believe that when you feel your best, you perform your best and therefore, the most important thing to consider is how you want to feel in your bra during your chosen activities. Fit and support (movement management) are core contributors to your bra experience and should also be top of mind. We also want our guests to know that they don’t have to sacrifice key elements like performance, aesthetics or comfort when choosing a bra, whether it’s for everyday use or for your sweaty pursuits.