While there is no shortage of bad news these days on our go-to news outlets, actor and filmmaker John Krasinski is using his platform to lift people’s spirits during this trying time as he recently launched his own news show, aptly called “Some Good News.” Rather than reporting on the negative aspects of coronavirus, the economy and the state of our world, Krasinski is focusing on the good news—which there is plenty of—to show people that in between the negatives of our world there are plenty of positives and endless amounts of people coming together and giving back to others.

The YouTube series delighted The Office fans last week when he coordinated a reunion of the beloved show, hosting with the show’s star Steve Carrell for the viewers’ enjoyment. This week for his second episode, he continued the momentum by bringing on the cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acclaimed play, Hamilton, over a Zoom call. According to Playbill, featured cast members included Jasmine Cephas Jones, Phillipa Soo, Andrew Chapelle, Ariana DeBose, Thayne Jasperson, Sydney James Harcourt, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Ephraim Sykes, Javier Muñoz, Carleigh Bettiol, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Austin Smith, Betsy Struxness, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Jon Rua, Leslie Odom, Jr., Sasha Hutchings, Neil Haskell, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, and Seth Stewart.

The entire reunion was organized for a 9-year-old girl named Aubrey, who was meant to go see the play live for her birthday in NYC, but due to coronavirus, the show has been canceled. To make up for it, Krasinski wanted to bring Hamilton to Aubrey and got the whole cast to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her. We’d say he topped her original birthday wish with this surprise performance.

Also featured on this week’s episode was Robert De Niro, who delivered a brief weather report—who’s humorously been named SGN’s on-staff meteorologist—as well as Krasinski’s other half, and fellow actress and filmmaker, Emily Blunt.

In a time when doomsday reports are overtaking our televisions and social media feeds, it’s wonderful to see celebrities coming together to highlight the good in the world. However, we imagine this episode will be hard to top—we’ll wait with bated breath for next week’s segment, wondering who else will get to grace our computer screens.

