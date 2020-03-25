Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Continuing the momentum of businesses stepping up amid the global COVID-19 outbreak, spirits giant Bacardi is the next to do their part in the cause by announcing that they will be diverting production at eight distilleries to produce hand sanitizer.

Like Pernod-Ricard announced a few days earlier and LVMH perfume factories announced the week prior, Bacardi will convert its manufacturing plants across the globe to aid local communities. Bacardi will utilize its alcohol inventory to create hand sanitizer—one that contains more than the recommended alcohol content by the WHO for containing the spread of the virus.

This move is the latest in their #RaiseYourSpirits Initiative, which they recently announced that they’d be launching to benefit the struggling hospitality industry with a commitment of $3 million.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Under Bacardi’s portfolio is brands like Grey Goose Vodka, Bombay Sapphire Gin, Bacardi Rum and 200 other brands—serving as the largest privately-held, family-owned spirits company in the world. The brand has global factories located in the U.S., as well as France, the UK and Mexico.

To help aid our world in this time of need where hand sanitizer is scarce and nearly impossible to procure, they will be using their production power and resources to produce an impressive 267,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, donating these products to local communities including non-profit organizations, emergency responders and Bacardi Limited employees and contractors.

The factories that will be taking part in this initiative include Bacardi Rum in Puerto Rico; Bacardi Bottling Corporation in Jacksonville, Fla.; Bacardi Rum in Tultitlán, Mexico; Grey Goose Vodka in Cognac, France; Bombay Sapphire Gin in Hampshire, England; Martini in Pessione, Italy; Dewar’s Blended Scotch Whisky in Aberfeldy, Scotland; and Algel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon in Louisville, KY.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Through the #RaiseYourSpirits campaign, Bacardi and its select brands pledge $3 million of financial aid and support to the hospitality industry, which has been suffering tremendously at this time due to restaurant, bar and hotel closures throughout the world. Some of the organizations that Bacardi is working with at this time include Another Round, Another Rally; the James Beard Foundation; Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation; and Tales of the Cocktail Foundation.