Jillian Michaels
Celebrities
Jillian Michaels Shares How To Keep Healthy & Sane During The Quarantine
Eva Longoria
News
Eva Longoria On How To Stay Organized During Our Self-Quarantine Times
Robinson Cano
Celebrities
There’s No Place Like Home For Robinson Cano: He’s Back In NY At Last
Aaron Paul
Celebrities
Aaron Paul Is Breaking In A New Role: Here He Shares All On His Top Secret New Role On “Westworld”
5th St. Gym
Celebrities
Adriana Lima Discovers Her Inner Power With Boxing And Martial Arts

Jillian Michaels Shares How To Keep Healthy & Sane During The Quarantine

Celebrities, Feature Stories, News

Jillian MichaelsPhoto Credit: Don Flood

Our current reality is a trying time. While we’re protecting ourselves and others from COVID-19 by staying home, being housebound and disconnected from the outside world is still a drain both mentally and physically. We wanted some help on how to cope, and so we turned to world-renowned celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels for assistance. Michaels is doing her part to offer relief by making her famous 7-minute workouts on The Jillian Michaels My Fitness app (for both iOs and Android)—which has won awards from both Apple and Google—free. And now she’s offering up her expertise in other ways, by sharing how we—and how you at home—can stay safe and sane during the novel coronavirus crisis.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
sur lucero x wine access
Haute Cuisine
April 6, 2020
Master Sommelier Sur Lucero Shares The Perfect Wines To Pair With Your Easter Meal From Wine Access
By Deyvanshi Masrani
tiffany
Fashion
April 6, 2020
Tiffany & Co. Supports COVID-19 Fight With $1 Million Donation To UN Foundation & NY Community Trust
By Deyvanshi Masrani
John Krasinski
Celebrities
April 6, 2020
John Krasinski Launches ‘Some Good News’ Show & Surprises Audience With ‘Hamilton’ Cast Over Zoom
By Paige Mastrandrea
Vanessa Conlin Wine Access x Josh Hart
Celebrities
April 4, 2020
At-Home With New Orleans Pelicans Star Josh Hart Who Shares His “Pimped Out” Wine Cellar With Wine Access
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Aaron Paul

Los Angeles

CVR1_ROBINSON CANO_NY

New York

Morimoto

Miami

Loader