The latest luxury brand to make positive headlines in its contribution to the fight against the global pandemic coronavirus/COVID-19 is The Tiffany & Co. Foundation, pledging a one-million dollar commitment in support of the United Nations (U.N.) Foundation and New York Community Trust. $750,000 of the donation will be allocated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO)—powered by the U.N. Foundation—and the remaining $250,000 to The New York Community Trust’s NYC Covid-19 Response & Impact Fund. In addition, Tiffany & Co. is equally matching donations made by its employees to qualified nonprofit organizations supporting COVID-19 relief.

Photo Credit: Tiffany & Co.

“During this global health crisis, we must all be responsive to the urgent needs of our global communities,” began Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chairman and President of The Tiffany & Co. Foundation. “We are proud to support organizations providing immediate relief for communities impacted by COVID-19, including our hometown of New York.”

Photo Credit: Tiffany & Co.

The WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund supports those global needs that are most pressing and urgent, especially in countries and communities with healthcare systems that are weakest/in greater need than others. These funds support efforts to “prevent, detect and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” via sending necessary medical supplies to health workers on the forefront of the fight. In addition, it will enable countries to detect and track the virus, provide the latest legitimate information to slow and stop prevent infection/care for those in need, as well as help shorten the timeframe for discovery and development of vaccines and treatment for the potentially fatal virus. The NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund helps social service and organizations related to the arts and culture that are not-for-profit and experiencing a negative impact in terms of the health and economic effects of the coronavirus, via providing loans. Within the City of New York, funds are being distributed to organizations that are located in areas in the greatest needs within the five boroughs, and those nonprofits that are providing essential healthcare and food services are being prioritized.

The Tiffany & Co. Foundation has also joined 500 other philanthropic organizations in the Philanthropy’s Commitment During COVID-19 Pledge, making themselves readily available and flexible to provide aid to the nonprofit sector as they need it during these challenging and unprecedented times, furthering its commitment to the greater community and making an impact in a positive way. For more information, click here to visit the brand’s website.