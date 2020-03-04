Calling all ham aficionados, this is your chance to embark on a culinary adventure of Manhattan’s best restaurants featuring chefs’ creations of eclectic dishes using beloved Cinco Jotas acorn-fed, 100% ibérico ham. Beginning Monday, Mar. 9 and available through Mar. 22, diners will have the opportunity to create their own tours based on their preferences, having most of March to visit the city’s Michelin-starred and highly acclaimed restaurants partaking in the gastro tour.

Cinco Jotas is not always readily available due to the long and slow process—a 100% Ibérico pig takes nearly two years to reach full development, followed by at least three years of natural curing in local cellars. This is a great opportunity for diners to explore how this delicacy is handled by New York’s master chefs and find out why Cinco Jotas is world-renowned.

The first, second, fourth or last stop (it’s up to you) is, of course, Daniel. Boulud has a surprise Cinco Jotas dish for guests, but that’s all we can say on that. At Gabriel Kreuther, guests will find delicious grilled Bouchet mussels with broccoli rabe-pumpkin seed pistou and Cinco Jotas ham. The Michelin-starred Spanish-forward restaurant, Casa Mono, will be serving carabinero prawns with white asparagus and Cinco Jotas ham.

At Mercado Little Spain, guests will enjoy uni with Tripe and Cinco Jotas ham while the upscale il Buco is serving savory gnocchi with black truffle and Cinco Jotas ham. Boulud Sud will be offering ricotta tortellini with Cinco Jotas ham and Bouley at Home is cooking up organic Connecticut farm egg, Cinco Jotas ham with steamed polenta and artichoke.

Other participating restaurants include Olmstead, Salinas, Toro and the sky-high Aviary NYC, where diners will not only enjoy cod and Cinco Jotas “Pata Negra” ham, but a panoramic view of Manhattan, too.

Participating guests will have the opportunity to win a unique trip to Jabugo, Spain. For a chance to win, guests must order the special Cinco Jotas dish at a participating restaurant and post a photo or video of the dish on Instagram with the hashtag #gastrotourcincojotas and follow @cincojotas. One winner will be chosen to win this experience for two showcasing centuries-old curing cellars in Jabugo and the fine art of Cinco Jotas ham carving and tasting.