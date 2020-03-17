While we all practice social distancing during, the coronavirus pandemic is, in other ways, bringing the world together—just look at the Italian citizens harmonizing in Siena as proof. Some celebrities, athletes and team owners are doing more than boosting morale, though—here’s a look at those who are giving back during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan Reynolds + Blake Lively Make A $1 Million Donation

Ryan Reynolds managed to poke fun at his long-suffering buddy Hugh Jackman AND announce that he and wife Blake Lively were making a $1 million donation, to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, in his Instagram post, below. He also called COVID-19 an “asshole” and has since become our new hero.



Bethenny Frankel Is Raising Money + Assembling Sanitization Kits

The “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel announced on her Instagram page that she is “assembling hydration/sanitization kits for thousands who can’t afford the price gouging happening in the sanitization space right now. We have also raised $50k to start our initiative that will provide cash cards for families who can’t afford their children’s lunches if they don’t attend school.”

Justin Timberlake Is Giving Back To His Hometown

