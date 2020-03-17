While we all practice social distancing during, the coronavirus pandemic is, in other ways, bringing the world together—just look at the Italian citizens harmonizing in Siena as proof. Some celebrities, athletes and team owners are doing more than boosting morale, though—here’s a look at those who are giving back during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ryan Reynolds + Blake Lively Make A $1 Million Donation
Photo Credit: JStone/Shutterstock.com
Ryan Reynolds managed to poke fun at his long-suffering buddy Hugh Jackman AND announce that he and wife Blake Lively were making a $1 million donation, to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, in his Instagram post, below. He also called COVID-19 an “asshole” and has since become our new hero.
Bethenny Frankel Is Raising Money + Assembling Sanitization Kits
Photo Credit: Ron Adar/Shutterstock.com
The “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel announced on her Instagram page that she is “assembling hydration/sanitization kits for thousands who can’t afford the price gouging happening in the sanitization space right now. We have also raised $50k to start our initiative that will provide cash cards for families who can’t afford their children’s lunches if they don’t attend school.”
Justin Timberlake Is Giving Back To His Hometown
Photo Credit: JStone/Shuttestock.com
COVID-19 Positive NBA Player Rudy Gobert Is Trying To Beat The Disease
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.
According to the NBA, the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert, who was among the first celebrities to be diagnosed with COVID-19, is donating more than $500,000 to support the employee relief fund at Vivint Smart Home Arena and COVID-related social services.
Lady Gaga Is Making It Her Business To Help Local Food Banks
Lady Gaga, who has ties to both New York and Los Angeles, shared that she donated 20 percent of her cosmetics company Haus Labs‘ online profits last week to local food banks in both cities.
Stephen & Ayesha Curry Are Serving Up Some Charity
Oakland just announced they’re closing schools until April because of the COVID-19 crisis. While we support this decision, we’re concerned about what this means for childhood hunger in our hometown. More than 18,000 students in Oakland rely on their school for 2+ meals each day and our foundation @eatlearnplay is making a donation to @accfb and @feedingamerica to help ensure no child has to worry about where their next meal is coming from while schools are closed. Please join us by donating to @ACCFB or a food bank near you. Link in bio.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his chef/restaurateur wife Ayesha announced that they’re supporting Feeding America as well as local organizations in Oakland, Calif. “It takes a village,” Ayesha wrote on her Instagram page. She’s not wrong.
Justin Bieber Makes An Early Donation To A Children’s Charity in China
Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com
Justin Bieber was among the first to put his money where his mouth is, donating roughly $29,000 to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation, a children’s charity in China, in February. “Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends,”the pop star said on Instagram. “China we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support. Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for each other. Shout out to my friend @kriswu for the conversation.”
Italian Designer Donatella Versace Is Supporting Her Country
Sheryl Sandberg Is Leaning In Like Whoa
My thoughts and sympathies are with all those whose lives have been affected by COVID-19, especially those who have lost loved ones. I always think about the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals at times like these too. The outbreak is putting a huge strain on them – and their families – all over the world. I come from a family of doctors – my dad is a doctor and so are my brother and sister – so I know first-hand the huge pressures they face, the selflessness of their work, and the deep sense of duty they feel, especially during crises. When you grow up with a doctor as a parent, you also know the concern that comes with having a loved one who can be exposed to risk while helping others. That’s why I wanted to share two quick stories – about how medical professionals are looking out for each other, and how people are showing their appreciation for them. There is a fantastic group on Facebook called @show_me_your_stethoscope – a community of nurses that has grown to more than 600,000 members over the last five years. Their motto is “nurses take care of patients, we take care of nurses.” I first learned about them in 2017. During the COVID-19 outbreak, they are posting in the group to keep each other up to date on the facts, share tips on hygiene and how to best educate their communities, and provide each other with love and support as they prepare to be on the frontlines of the response as the situation escalates. Last month, a group in Singapore called @standupforsg found a way to show their appreciation for the medical professionals dealing with the outbreak by writing handwritten messages of thanks and encouragement and posting pictures of them on Facebook with the hashtag #braveheartsg. In a matter of days there were hundreds of messages and they were being publicly praised by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. They have passed these messages and other things, from candy bars to thousands of boxes of hand sanitizers, directly to medical staff in Singapore. To all the doctors, nurses and others on the frontline of this emergency – thank you. We are so grateful for everything you are doing.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, in conjunction with her local Silicon Valley food bank, pledged $5.5 million to launch the COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Feeding Families.
Bong Joon Ho and Suga Donate Funds For Face Masks + Sanitizers In South Korea
Photo Credit: DFree/Shutterstock.com
The NBA Gives Back To Its Communities
Joe Lacob, the owner of the Golden State Warriors, alongside his players and coaches, pledged to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund benefitting Chase Center employees who are out of work because of the shortened NBA season. Meanwhile, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love decided to pledge $100,000 through his Kevin Love Fund in support of the team’s arena and support staff. “Through the game of basketball, we’ve been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I’m committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season,” he wrote on his Instagram page, adding, “I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities.” Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin did the same, saying that he plans to donate $100,000 to the staff at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson will cover the salaries of staff members at the Smoothie King Center in The Big Easy. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo offered up $100,000 as well to the workers at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.
JJ Watt & Kealia Ohai Donate In Houston
Newlyweds JJ Watt of the Houston Texans and his new wife, Kealia Ohai, reportedly donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank.
Bill & Melinda Gates Make The Ultimate Donation
🎂We turn the big 2-0 this year🎂 and no matter how much has changed in the world over the last two decades, we still believe that every person deserves the chance to live a healthy and productive life. @thisisbillgates & @melindafrenchgates reflect on the first two decades of the foundation at gatesletter.com.
Through their Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Microsoft Corporation co-founder and his wife have committed at least $105 million to aid the global response to the novel coronavirus, which will be used to help detect and treat the disease as well as speed up the development of much-needed vaccines.
Chiara Ferragni Stylishly Supports Her Country
Chiara Ferragni and her husband, Italian rapper Fedez, donated €100,000 (about $109,000) to a GoFundMe campaign they started with the intent of helping the overwhelmed hospitals in Italy. The funds will provide for new hospital beds in Milan’s San Raffaele hospital intensive care unit.
Vanessa Hudgens Is All For Feeding America
It’s a crazy time out there in the world. School closures, job disruptions, lack of paid sick leave and the coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on adults age 60 and older and low-income families are all contributing to the demands placed on food banks across the country. Join me in supporting @feedingamerica today. Let’s help each other out rather than freaking the fuck out. Kk? LINK IN BIO
Vanessa Hudgens has shared that she made a gift to the non-profit Feeding America, and urged others to do the same.