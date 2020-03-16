bernard arnault x lvmh
This Year’s Met Gala Will Be Postponed: Here’s A Look Back At Last Year’s Highlights

Celebrities, Fashion, News

Anna WintourPhoto Credit: Shutterstock

The biggest night of fashion each year—the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Met Gala—has been postponed. Originally scheduled for May 4th this year, the announcement was made today on Vogue.com, without an alternate date on the books. As the number of cases continues to rise in New York City, this is the latest development in the effort to slow the spread of this potentially fatal virus. Even though we won’t have this exciting night of fashion to look forward to just yet, we can still revel in last year’s highlights. So, here’s a look back at last year’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” Met Gala.

LADY GAGA IN BRANDON MAXWELL AND TIFFANY & CO. JEWELS

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#METGALA #METGAGA 1️⃣

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

 CELINE DION IN OSCAR DE LA RENTA

KYLIE JENNER IN ATELIER VERSACE + LORRAINE SCHWARTZ JEWELS

 

View this post on Instagram

 

shout out to my beautiful glam goddesses 💜@makeupbyariel @tokyostylez @lorraineschwartz

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

JARED LETO IN GUCCI

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#MetGala2019 Thx to @gucci @alessandro_michele @vogue for having us. Head down to the comments to share your puns #jaredshead

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on

LILY COLLINS IN GIAMBATTISTA VALLI HAUTE COUTURE AND CARTIER JEWELS

 

View this post on Instagram

 

More is more is more. #MetCamp with @cartier…

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on

SOPHIE TURNER + JOE JONAS IN LOUIS VUITTON

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Me right now: 😍 #METGala

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

NAOMI CAMPBELL IN VALENTINO AND BVLGARI JEWELS

ZENDAYA + LAW ROACH IN TOMMY HILFIGER + JUDITH LIEBER COUTURE BAG

TESSA THOMPSON IN CHANEL HAUTE COUTURE

GISELE BÜNDCHEN IN DIOR HAUTE COUTURE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fun night at #MetGala 💕 Noite divertida no Met.

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

