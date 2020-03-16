Photo Credit: Shutterstock
The biggest night of fashion each year—the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Met Gala—has been postponed. Originally scheduled for May 4th this year, the announcement was made today on Vogue.com, without an alternate date on the books. As the number of cases continues to rise in New York City, this is the latest development in the effort to slow the spread of this potentially fatal virus. Even though we won’t have this exciting night of fashion to look forward to just yet, we can still revel in last year’s highlights. So, here’s a look back at last year’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” Met Gala.
LADY GAGA IN BRANDON MAXWELL AND TIFFANY & CO. JEWELS
CELINE DION IN OSCAR DE LA RENTA
KYLIE JENNER IN ATELIER VERSACE + LORRAINE SCHWARTZ JEWELS
shout out to my beautiful glam goddesses 💜@makeupbyariel @tokyostylez @lorraineschwartz
JARED LETO IN GUCCI
LILY COLLINS IN GIAMBATTISTA VALLI HAUTE COUTURE AND CARTIER JEWELS
SOPHIE TURNER + JOE JONAS IN LOUIS VUITTON
NAOMI CAMPBELL IN VALENTINO AND BVLGARI JEWELS
ZENDAYA + LAW ROACH IN TOMMY HILFIGER + JUDITH LIEBER COUTURE BAG
TESSA THOMPSON IN CHANEL HAUTE COUTURE
GISELE BÜNDCHEN IN DIOR HAUTE COUTURE
