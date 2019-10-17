Kevin Love
Take A Look At Blake Lively’s Baby Registry

Celebrities, Tot Living

Blake LivelyPhoto Credit: Guy Aroch

Blake Lively just gave birth to baby number three with husband Ryan Reynolds, so needless to say, by now she well and truly knows all the essentials every expecting parent needs. Though the two have not officially announced the birth or sex of their third, the “Deadpool” star inadvertently might have spilled the beans when he Tweeted “I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in” on Oct. 16.

Either way, the mom to mystery baby number three and daughters James, 4, and Inez, 3, is more than qualified to talk about parenting gear.  “The Rhythm Section” star joined forces with Amazon Baby Registry to develop a curated guide. Everything within the storefront has been handpicked by Lively herself and is inspired by her own experiences in motherhood, and covers what new parents could need (or want) including eco-friendly and sustainable products as well as items close to her heart.

Blake Lively
Lively with husband Ryan Reynolds

Photo Credit: JStone/Shutterstock.com

When speaking about the guide, Blake shares: “I understand how overwhelming it is to be a new parent. What they don’t tell you is it never gets less overwhelming, but with each kid I do learn more. Before I had my first, I was lucky enough to have the parents in my life who I trusted most share their “must haves” with me. I hope to do the same for you with my baby registry picks. Good luck! You’re gonna’ need it.”

In tandem,  Lively will also make a donation to Child Rescue Coalition, a nonprofit organization she’s worked with for the past few years and is very passionate about.

And without further ado, now you, too, can buy what Blake buys!

Blake Lively

BLAKE LIVELY’S BABY REGISTRY ESSENTIALS: DIAPERING BASICS
OUT & ABOUT
SUSTAINABLE ON-THE-GO ESSENTIALS
Blake says: “I thought carrying around my own cups and bowls, etc would make my life more hectic. I was wrong. Not only did it organize and simplify everything I need for my babies and myself, but most significantly, it helps to teach my kids DAILY the importance of being thoughtful about our choices. They appreciate seeing easy ways they can participate in protecting our planet and their future. We don’t go anywhere without these pieces now.”
NURSERY 
FEEDING
FOR MOM
Blake says: “It’s easier to take care of everyone else instead of ourselves. But it all starts with us mamas. Here are some basics, as well as some special treats.”
BATHTIME
Blake says: “Bath time is such a special time. These are some of our essentials.”
BABY’S LIBRARY
Blake says: “I read an article with an incredible list of kids books that have representation and help to show children many different experiences and perspectives. I was so excited that I went on Amazon and ordered every book on the list. This is just a small selection. It’s been fulfilling for me as well because I didn’t grow up with these books so I’m getting to read them and learn along with my children. We are never too old to learn.”
